DigiMax Global Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, & FinTech Virtual Conference

Additional Investor Webinar and Q&A Will be Hosted on April 29, 202

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2021 / DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc. o/a DigiMax Global Solutions (the "Company" or "DigiMax") (CSE:DIGI)(OTC PINK:DBKSF) a company that provides artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency technology solutions, is pleased to announce it will be featured as a presenter at the H.C. Wainwright Cryptocurrency, Blockchain & FinTech Virtual Conference held on April 27, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright Conference Details

The event includes 30 corporate presentations, with panels available live and on-demand starting at 7:00 A.M. (ET). The speakers of the conference include pre-imminent figures such as Michael Saylor of Microstrategy, Alexis Glick, veteran media personality and former Wall Street executive, and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak. The event will cover topics such as Crypto Mining and Sustainability, Crypto trading and the evolution of finance and regulation.

Chris Carl, President and Chief Executive Officer and Thierry Hubert, Chief Technology Officer, will provide an overview of the Company's business and technology during this event and will participate in one-on-one meetings with registered investors who join the conference.

If you would like to register for the event and listen to the Company's presentation and or book a one-on-one conversation, you can register here: www.hcwevents.com/crypto

Investor Webinar and Q&A

Following the Conference, at 11:00 AM EDT Thursday April 29, Mr. Carl will conduct a webinar for DigiMax shareholders and other interested parties. This webinar will include a short presentation about the company's current operations followed by a question and answer period. Please use the following link to register and connect to the webinar: Investor Webinar and Q&A

Participants may also dial-in at: 888-506-0062 or 973-528-0011

Conference Entry Code: 626565

Contacts DigiMax:

Martti Kangas

Investor Communications

647-521-9261

[email protected]

Chris Carl

President & CEO

416-312-9698

[email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements or information". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements we make regarding information about future plans, expectations and objectives of the Company.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The Company may not actually achieve its plans, projections, or expectations. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings, the availability of future financing and/or credit, and other conditions which may affect our ability to expand the App Platform described herein, the level of demand and financial performance of the cryptocurrency industry, developments and changes in laws and regulations, including increased regulation of the cryptocurrency industry through legislative action and revised rules and standards applied by the Canadian Securities Administrators, Ontario Securities Commission, and/or other similar regulatory bodies in other jurisdictions, disruptions to our technology network including computer systems, software and cloud data, or other disruptions of our operating systems, structures or equipment, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, consumer sentiment towards the Company's products and services, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, competition, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions, the impact of technology changes on the products and industry, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in disclosure documents filed by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

SOURCE: DigiMax Global Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com: