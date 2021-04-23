>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Global Partners LP to Host First-Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on May 7, 2021

April 23, 2021 | About: NYSE:GLP +0.64%


[url="]Global+Partners+LP[/url] (NYSE: GLP) today announced that it will release its first-quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Friday, May 7, 2021, and host a conference call that morning for investors and analysts.



Time:



10:00 a.m. ET



Dial-in numbers:



(877) 709-8155 (U.S. and Canada)







(201) 689-8881 (International)



The call also will be webcast live and archived on the Investor Relations section of the Global Partners website, [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fir.globalp.com[/url].



About Global Partners LP



With approximately 1,550 locations primarily in the Northeast, Global is one of the region’s largest independent owners, suppliers and operators of gasoline stations and convenience stores. Global also owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks in New England and New York, through which it distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers. In addition, Global engages in the transportation of petroleum products and renewable fuels by rail from the mid-continental U.S. and Canada. Global, a master limited partnership, trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GLP.” For additional information, visit [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.globalp.com%2F[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210423005070/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)