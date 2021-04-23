Audacy, Inc. to Report 2021 First Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call on May 7

[url="]Audacy%2C+Inc.[/url] (NYSE: AUD) will report its 2021 first quarter financial results before the market opens on Friday, May 7, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET that morning to review the results and recent progress against its strategic initiatives.







To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 407-9208 or (201) 493-6784 five minutes prior to the start of the call and provide the following conference name: Audacy First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. Participants may also listen to a live webcast of the call by visiting [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fpublic.viavid.com%2Findex.php%3Fid%3D144603[/url]. Questions will only be taken from participants on the conference call.







A playback of the conference call will be available for one week by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 and inputting the following ID: 13719160. A webcast replay of the conference will be available shortly after the call at the above link.







About Audacy







Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) is a scaled, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with the country’s best radio broadcasting group, a leader in virtually every segment of audio, and America’s #1 creator of original, premium audio. Audacy engages over 170 million consumers each month, bringing people together around the news, sports, podcasts and music that matter to them. Learn more at [url="]www.audacyinc.com[/url], Facebook (Audacy Corp) and Twitter (@AudacyCorp).





