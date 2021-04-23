>
GNCC Capital, Inc. Updates on its OTC Markets Tier Status

April 23, 2021 | About: OTCPK:GNCP +9.09% OTCPK:GNCP.PK +0% OTCPK:GNCP +9.09%

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, April 23, 2021

LAS VEGAS, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GNCC Capital, Inc. (GNCP.PK) ("The Company" or "GNCC"), following a review by OTC Market Compliance Department; has today amended and refiled, as follows:-

Annual Report to September 30, 2019; and

Annual Report to September 30, 2020; and

Quarterly Report for First Quarter to December 31, 2020; and

Quarterly Report for Second Quarter to March 31, 2021

Each of these Reports were accompanied by the extensive "Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines."

Corporate Counsel is conducting a final review and will be submitting the updated Attorney Letter; late today.

We reasonably expect to be moved from LIMITED INFORMATION to that of PINK CURRENT on the OTC Markets and by next week.

Forward-Looking Statements:-

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings, which are on file with the OTC Markets Group.

Contact Information:
GNCC CAPITAL, INC.

Telephone: (702) 990-0156
E Mail: [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
E Mail: [email protected]
Twitter: https://twitter.com/gncccapital

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gncc-capital-inc-updates-on-its-otc-markets-tier-status-301275971.html

SOURCE GNCC Capital, Inc.


