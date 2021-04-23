>
3M prevails in German Utility Model Infringement Action against MA MicroGrind GmbH

April 23, 2021 | About: NYSE:MMM +0.26%

PR Newswire

ST. PAUL, Minn., April 23, 2021

ST. PAUL, Minn., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The German District Court of Mannheim, Germany has ordered that certain grinding wheels made by Germany based MA MicroGrind GmbH infringe 3M's German Utility Model DE 20 2016 004,274. The Utility Model and the parallel European Patent EP 3,231,558 relate to 3M's Precision Grinding & Finishing technology and protect green bodies of a certain composition.

The court order comprises an injunction that – if enforced – requires MicroGrind to stop the manufacture, sale, and offer for sale of MicroGrind's infringing grinding wheels and compensate 3M for its economic losses and expenses for rights of protection. The judgement was handed down on March 5, 2021.

The judgment is not final and may be appealed to the Upper District Court of Karlsruhe, Germany. MicroGrind has filed a revocation action against the Utility Model that is pending. The parallel EP 3,231,558 was issued over 3rd party objections by MicroGrind, but no opposition was filed.

3M provides a comprehensive range of abrasive products and solutions to multiple industries, including 3M's conventional bonded and super-abrasives that are widely used in precision grinding and finishing applications for the automotive, aerospace, cutting tool and bearing industries. Learn more about 3M's Precision Grinding & Finishing technology at 3M.com/precisiongrinding.

3M is committed to protecting its intellectual property and investments in its abrasive technology.

About 3M
At 3M (NYSE: MMM), we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to global challenges at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

3M (PRNewsfoto/3M)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3m-prevails-in-german-utility-model-infringement-action-against-ma-microgrind-gmbh-301275413.html

SOURCE 3M


