Keysight's Arbitrary Waveform Generator and Lightwave Component Analyzer Recognized in 2020 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program





Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced today that two Keysight products received top scores in the category Lab/Production Test Equipment in the 2020 Lightwave Innovation Reviews program. The company’s [url="]M8199A+128%2F256+GSa%2Fs+Arbitrary+Waveform+Generator[/url] (AWG) was recognized as a winner in the category, while the Keysight [url="]N4372E+110+GHz+Lightwave+Component+Analyzer[/url] earned second place.





This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210423005377/en/

Presented annually by Lightwave, the Innovation Reviews program distinguishes top products and solutions available within the optical networking industry as determined by a stellar panel of third-party judges. Judges include industry executives and analysts from a wide variety of service providers, technology developers, industry analysts and journalists.





The Keysight [url="]M8199A+128%2F256+GSa%2Fs+AWG[/url], with up to 70 GHz analog bandwidth in a compact 2-slot AXIe module, provides research engineers a high performing signal source for arbitrary signals, enabling development of designs that push beyond the current limitations. Whether testing the discrete components of an optical coherent transmission system or experimenting with terabit transmission for data centers, research engineers need high sample rate, bandwidth, precision and flexibility to meet the challenges of these industry-leading applications.







Judge’s comment: “This truly leading-edge 256 GSa/s AWG will surely be on the wish list of many leading-edge engineers and researchers."







Keysight’s M8199A 256 GSa/s AWG delivers twice the sampling rate of any AWG on the market today, coupled with at least 50 percent more analog bandwidth. As a result, research engineers can quickly develop advanced components for [url="]coherent+applications[/url], as well as [url="]800G[/url] / 1.6T applications.







The [url="]Keysight+N4372E+110+GHz+Lightwave+Component+Analyzer[/url] is a 110-GHz turnkey test system offering excellent bandwidth for both optical receiver and optical transmitter testing, enabling customers to validate all elements of the latest complex and directly modulated transmission channels. The high bandwidth electrical-to-optical (EO) and optical-to-electrical (OE)-converters in Keysight’s N4372E are calibrated traceable to NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology) and are key for research and design verification of optical transmitters and optical receivers up to 110 GHz.







Judge’s comment: “This is an excellent product with best available bandwidth and features of any optical modulation analyzer on the market. This is the go-to instrument of choice for researchers working on cutting-edge high-speed optical communications."







The Keysight N4372E 110 GHz LCA covers the full wavelength range from 1260 nm to 1620 nm. This supports engineers working in applications in both, datacom and telecom, such as 400G, [url="]800G[/url] or 1.6T.







About Keysight Technologies







Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at [url="]www.keysight.com[/url].







Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.keysight.com%2Fgo%2Fnews[/url] and on [url="]Facebook[/url], [url="]LinkedIn[/url], [url="]Twitter[/url] and [url="]YouTube[/url].





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210423005377/en/