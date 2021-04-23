Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys U.S. Bancorp, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, First Horizon Corp, Sells Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Valero Energy Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp

Lafayette, LA, based Investment company Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys U.S. Bancorp, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, First Horizon Corp, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Valero Energy Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Facebook Inc, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 113 stocks with a total value of $380 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MDY, IVW, CSCO, IP, IVE, AFL, TGT, DAL, TSLA, FNDA, IJS, SCHG, VWO, PHYS,

MDY, IVW, CSCO, IP, IVE, AFL, TGT, DAL, TSLA, FNDA, IJS, SCHG, VWO, PHYS, Added Positions: USB, VCIT, FHN, PFF, FTSM, NUV, SCHD, IJR, INTC, SPY, MRK, GLD, BMY, VTR, PFE, CVX, VZ, NEA, VKTX, HD, CAG, BA, HBCP, XOM,

USB, VCIT, FHN, PFF, FTSM, NUV, SCHD, IJR, INTC, SPY, MRK, GLD, BMY, VTR, PFE, CVX, VZ, NEA, VKTX, HD, CAG, BA, HBCP, XOM, Reduced Positions: VO, VLO, NOBL, ACWV, KMB, JPM, SPHD, FOCS, IVV, GRMN, VIG, AVGO, MUB, WMT, MSFT, TU, ITOT, PM, QQQ, SCHF, MMD, HYG, GDX, BOND, SCHM, GOOG, BAC, MCD, PEP, UNH, WM, MA, BGB, ATO, ABBV, WEC, DIS, RTX, TXN, SCHO, VNQ, UA,

VO, VLO, NOBL, ACWV, KMB, JPM, SPHD, FOCS, IVV, GRMN, VIG, AVGO, MUB, WMT, MSFT, TU, ITOT, PM, QQQ, SCHF, MMD, HYG, GDX, BOND, SCHM, GOOG, BAC, MCD, PEP, UNH, WM, MA, BGB, ATO, ABBV, WEC, DIS, RTX, TXN, SCHO, VNQ, UA, Sold Out: FB,

For the details of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/summit+financial+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 142,943 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 739,961 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 1,311,674 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94% First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 429,316 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51% iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 659,633 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.08%

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $499.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $69.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $145.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $46.75 and $55.7, with an estimated average price of $51.35. The stock is now traded at around $56.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,822 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $140.205300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 93.76%. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $57.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 148,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.22%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $94.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 35,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Horizon Corp by 126.17%. The purchase prices were between $12.84 and $17.7, with an estimated average price of $15.82. The stock is now traded at around $17.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 139,118 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc by 27.37%. The purchase prices were between $10.93 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $11.17. The stock is now traded at around $11.211300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 137,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 33.25%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $166.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,527 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 21.80%. The purchase prices were between $5.74 and $9.67, with an estimated average price of $7.06. The stock is now traded at around $6.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 17,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 81.92%. The sale prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $231.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.14%. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 18,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 92.7%. The sale prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91. The stock is now traded at around $69.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 4,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 36%. The sale prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $132.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 3,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 20.61%. The sale prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $96.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 3,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.