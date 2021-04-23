Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys U.S. Bancorp, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, First Horizon Corp, Sells Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Valero Energy Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp

Lafayette, LA, based Investment company Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys U.S. Bancorp, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, First Horizon Corp, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Valero Energy Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Facebook Inc, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 113 stocks with a total value of $380 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MDY, IVW, CSCO, IP, IVE, AFL, TGT, DAL, TSLA, FNDA, IJS, SCHG, VWO, PHYS,
- Added Positions: USB, VCIT, FHN, PFF, FTSM, NUV, SCHD, IJR, INTC, SPY, MRK, GLD, BMY, VTR, PFE, CVX, VZ, NEA, VKTX, HD, CAG, BA, HBCP, XOM,
- Reduced Positions: VO, VLO, NOBL, ACWV, KMB, JPM, SPHD, FOCS, IVV, GRMN, VIG, AVGO, MUB, WMT, MSFT, TU, ITOT, PM, QQQ, SCHF, MMD, HYG, GDX, BOND, SCHM, GOOG, BAC, MCD, PEP, UNH, WM, MA, BGB, ATO, ABBV, WEC, DIS, RTX, TXN, SCHO, VNQ, UA,
- Sold Out: FB,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 6 Warning Signs with USB. Click here to check it out.
- USB 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of USB
- Peter Lynch Chart of USB
For the details of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/summit+financial+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 142,943 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 739,961 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
- First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 1,311,674 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
- First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 429,316 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51%
- iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 659,633 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.08%
Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $499.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $69.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $145.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: International Paper Co (IP)
Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $46.75 and $55.7, with an estimated average price of $51.35. The stock is now traded at around $56.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,822 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $140.205300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 93.76%. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $57.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 148,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.22%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $94.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 35,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Horizon Corp (FHN)
Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Horizon Corp by 126.17%. The purchase prices were between $12.84 and $17.7, with an estimated average price of $15.82. The stock is now traded at around $17.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 139,118 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NUV)
Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc by 27.37%. The purchase prices were between $10.93 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $11.17. The stock is now traded at around $11.211300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 137,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 33.25%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $166.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,527 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX)
Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 21.80%. The purchase prices were between $5.74 and $9.67, with an estimated average price of $7.06. The stock is now traded at around $6.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 17,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)
Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.Reduced: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 81.92%. The sale prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $231.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.14%. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 18,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)
Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 92.7%. The sale prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91. The stock is now traded at around $69.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 4,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 36%. The sale prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $132.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 3,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 20.61%. The sale prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $96.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 3,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying