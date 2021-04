Wally Weitz Comments on Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB ) collects and provides proprietary data used by businesses to understand the credit risk of their counterparties. Under the management of its Chairman Bill Foley and CEO Anthony Jabbour, who both joined the company in 2019, Dun & Bradstreet has moved to modernize its technology, improve its sales and contracting practices, invest in new data and capabilities to enhance its value to customers, and evaluate potential acquisitions to boost each of these efforts. Our positive experience with Black Knight (where Foley and Jabbour are also Chairman and CEO, respectively) bolsters our confidence in these efforts while the market takes a "wait and see" approach.