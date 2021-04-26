>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Panos Mourdoukoutas
Panos Mourdoukoutas
Articles (115) 

The Semiconductor Shortage: Whatever Could Go Wrong, Did Go Wrong

Semiconductors have become increasingly important in every industry, but the markets weren't prepared for such growth

April 26, 2021

Whatever could go wrong in the semiconductor industry seems to have gone wrong beginning in 2020, causing a severe shortage of chips.

In "Why We're in the Midst of a Global Semiconductor Shortage," published recently in the Harvard Business Review, authors Bindiya Vakil and Tom Linton point to several seemingly unrelated factors that led to the unprecedented semiconductor shortage that has crippled production in several industries:

"To a great extent, the chip shortage has been a ticking time bomb, building since late last year due to a few (unrelated) supply-chain disruptions. When the Covid-19 pandemic caused a precipitous drop in vehicle sales in spring 2020, automakers cut their orders of all parts and materials — including the chips needed for functions ranging from touchscreen displays collision-avoidance systems. Then in the third quarter, when demand for passenger vehicles rebounded, chip manufacturers were already committed to supplying their big customers in consumer electronics and IT."

Simply put, the semiconductor supply chain wasn't ready to accommodate a sudden surge in demand for chips from the automobile industry. Now automobile manufacturers are being forced to scale back their operations, as they do not have enough chips to install to the new cars.

Meanwhile, geopolitical events reduced the supply of chips flowing to the U.S. market. For example, the U.S.'s trade war against China cut off American firms from chips manufactured by China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation after the federal government blacklisted the firm.

Then, there were a couple of unrelated fires in factories that make key semiconductor components, including a fire at a Japanese factory which affected the supplies of special fiberglass used for printed circuit boards and a fire at another plant belonging to Asahi Kasei Microdevices that affected the production of sensing devices used in automotive and other industries.

Compounding these problems are delays in the global transportation system due to container shortage and port congestions, which exacerbated the situation.

While it is still unclear how long the semiconductor shortage will last, one thing is clear: semiconductors have become increasingly important in every industry.

Disclosure: No positions

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Panos Mourdoukoutas
I’m a Professor of Economics at LIU Post in New York. I also teach at Columbia University. I’ve published several articles in professional journals and magazines, including Forbes, Barron’s, The New York Times, Japan Times, Newsday, Plain Dealer, Edge Singapore, European Management Review, Management International Review, and Journal of Risk and Insurance.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Panos Mourdoukoutas

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)