>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

uCloudlink Supports New Business Partner in North America with Always-On Mobile Network Connectivity

April 26, 2021 | About: NAS:UCL +8.93%

PR Newswire

HONG KONG, April 26, 2021

HONG KONG, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: UCL, "uCloudlink"), the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, is aiding those related to COVID-19 pandemic prevention in the United States with access to reliable, secure and speedy mobile networks. uCloudlink has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Primary Bio ("Primary"), an application and solution developer based in San Francisco, for the procurement of mobile broadband (MBB) devices and data services to be used in North America.

An integral partner for COVID-19 testing and vaccination support systems for the United States government and institutions, Primary provides web application logistics such as registration, scheduling, sample tracking and delivery of results for COVID-19 testing and vaccination in many states across the country. Primary will acquire uCloudlink's GlocalMe® devices and data services, which will help enhance its operational efficiency and promote its business growth while assisting the United States against COVID-19.

Dedicated to making the world more connected, GlocalMe offers full-frequency support that allows stable and seamless mobile data connectivity. The solution is ideal for companies and businesses that rely on reliable and safe network connectivity under the most demanding conditions as it intelligently chooses and connects to the best mobile network empowered by uCloudlink's patented Cloud SIM technology.

Fully flexible and compatible with various industries and application scenarios, uCloudlink's mobile Wi-Fi hotspot devices have supported millions of Americans to work remotely, engage in distance learning, and stay connected with family and friends during the pandemic. At the same time, GlocalMe devices are the ideal travel companion — allowing users to enjoy a strong online connection at home and abroad once borders reopen.

The cooperation with Primary is the latest in a string of partnerships that have seen uCloudlink expand its footprint in the North American market. Earlier this year, uCloudlink teamed up with Cello Mobile International, a leading source of mobile data services and international cell phone services for travelers in the U.S. and Canada, to resell GlocalMe devices and corresponding data services packages to its corporate and individual users.

As the daily patterns of society continue to evolve and diverge in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, constant and dependable access to reliable mobile networks has become more important than ever before. As more businesses and educational institutions shift their practices and processes online, uCloudlink is ideally positioned to support these diverse use cases with its innovative, flexible technology. By optimizing network connections and utilization rates, uCloudlink can provide companies and individual users with the technical support needed to access reliable mobile data, both now and in the future.

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

uCloudlink is the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company's products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.

Carina Cheung
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ucloudlink-supports-new-business-partner-in-north-america-with-always-on-mobile-network-connectivity-301276452.html

SOURCE UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)