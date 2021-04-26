Amyris Hosts Successful Final Session Of Its Three-Part Virtual Mini-Series

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company active in the Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands, and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, successfully hosted the third webinar in its virtual investor mini-series themed "Delivering on the Promise of Synthetic Biology."

This third webinar entitled "Science and Partnerships, Building Blocks for Disruptive, Natural, Sustainably Sourced Ingredients" was conducted via live webcast and teleconference on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

The livestreamed webinar, attended by more than 350 members of the investor community featured John Melo, President and Chief Executive Officer; Han Kieftenbeld, Chief Financial Officer; Eduardo Alvarez, Chief Operating Officer; Annie Tsong, Senior Director of Product Innovation; and guest speaker Fernando Galletti De Queiroz, Chief Executive Officer of Minerva Foods, a new partner of Amyris.

Mr. Melo provided a business update, including a description of how our commitment to sustainability is driving our Lab-to-Market capabilities to create unique ingredients for consumer products in the Clean Health and Beauty markets. The presenters then described the depth and flexibility of Amyris's technology and how the Company is helping to transform supply chains, reduce costs and provide greater access to sustainably sourced ingredients. The presentation concluded with an overview of the Company's methodology for advancing molecules from discovery to commercialization, including its multi-factor development screening process. During the Q&A panel discussion, Mr. Galletti De Queiroz highlighted the value he expects Amyris to provide to Minerva Foods in achieving sustainability objectives.

Presentation materials and a replay of the third virtual investor mini-series are available in the investor relations section of Amyris's website at http://investors.amyris.com.

"This event concludes a very successful webinar series highlighting how Amyris is delivering on the promise of synthetic biology," commented John Melo, President and CEO of Amyris. "We are just scratching the surface of the capabilities of our technology. Clean chemistry and sustainable consumption will help all of us live better lives, and we look forward to engaging and educating the public through similar events in the future."

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Our ingredients are included in over 3,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 200 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own and operate a family of consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossance® clean beauty skincare, Pipette® clean baby skincare and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane. For more information, please visit http://www.amyris.com.

