Dell Technologies Safeguards IT Environments with New Security Service Powered by Secureworks

New Dell Technologies Managed Detection and Response service powered by Secureworks® Taegis™ XDR secures businesses' IT environments with fully managed, 24/7 service monitoring, detection and response to threats

With an easy-to-consume subscription model, companies with 50 or more endpoints can take advantage of Managed Detection and Response to get expert assistance for quick threat remediation and recovery

Secureworks Taegis XDR security analytics software detects advanced threats, and automates the right actions

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) and Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) announce a new subscription-based service from Dell that secures and protects customers' IT environments against cybersecurity threats and provides remediation.

The new Dell Technologies Managed Detection and Response powered by Secureworks® Taegis™XDR provides 24/7 security across endpoint devices, data center networks and cloud environments, improving customers' security posture while significantly reducing the burden on IT teams.

"Keeping IT environments secure is a constantly moving target as malicious actors continue to refine, automate and broaden their attack strategies," said Doug Schmitt, president, Dell Technologies Services. "It's challenging to keep up, especially for smaller security teams. With Dell Technologies Managed Detection and Response, Dell helps businesses shift from a reactive to proactive security stance through our services, cybersecurity expertise, global reach and Secureworks technology."

How Managed Detection and Response Service Works

Dell Technologies Managed Detection and Response utilizes Secureworks Taegis XDR software to monitor, detect, investigate and automate response to threats across the entire IT environment, applying analytics gleaned from threat data across thousands of customers.

Dell Technologies assists customers in deploying Taegis security controls and integration of technologies across their data sources. When a threat arises, expert security analysts investigate and provide recommended actions and step-by-step instructions to contain and remediate them.

Designed for organizations with 50 endpoints or more, this service combines the power of the Secureworks Taegis security analytics platform and the expertise of Dell Technologies security analysts, gained through years of helping organizations worldwide to better protect their businesses.

The Power of Taegis XDR

Taegis XDR is a cloud-native SaaS solution that blends more than 20 years of Secureworks' threat intelligence and research, including data from 1,400+ incident response engagements in the last year. It uses advanced analytics to improve customers' ability to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

"Secureworks Taegis XDR is security software designed by security experts for security analysts," said Mike Cote, CEO, Secureworks. "Now, we're bringing the best of Secureworks and the best of Dell Technologies to enable organizations from 50 endpoints and up, to outpace and outmaneuver the adversary while efficiently managing the resources needed to properly secure their IT environments."

"Managed detection and response services are helping organizations of all sizes keep up with the growing, diverse threat landscape," said Dave Gruber, senior analyst, ESG. "As attacks become increasingly complex, many are considering extended detection and response (XDR) solutions to keep up. Dell leveraging the Secureworks Taegis XDR solution to support their MDR service should help organizations simplify 24 x 7 threat detection and response protection across endpoint, networks and cloud environments."

Availability

Dell Technologies Managed Detection and Response powered by Secureworks Taegis XDR is available today in North America through Dell ProManage and as a standalone service globally on May 10 .

Additional resources

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE:NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

About Secureworks

Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a global cybersecurity leader that protects customer progress with Secureworks® Taegis™, a cloud-native security analytics platform built on 20+ years of real-world threat intelligence and research, improving customers' ability to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

