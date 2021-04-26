Unilever to Acquire Onnit

Unilever announced today that it has signed an agreement to acquire Onnit, a holistic wellness and lifestyle company, based in Austin, Texas (US).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210426005606/en/

Onnit products











improving the health of the planet;







improving the health of the planet;



improving people's health, confidence and wellbeing; and







improving people's health, confidence and wellbeing; and



contributing to a fairer and more socially inclusive world.







Onnit was founded in 2010 by Aubrey Marcus, who set out to inspire a journey towards ‘total human optimization’ - a 360-degree philosophy to achieve optimal health and wellbeing, through physical fitness, mental performance, and emotional wellness.Onnit’s supplements are the foundation of the brand’s offering and are made with scientifically proven and high-quality ingredients to provide improved cognitive function, mood and relaxation, gut health and immunity support. The range includes Onnit’s hero product, Alpha BRAIN®, a brain supplement (nootropic) for better memory, focus, and mental processing. The brand also offers functional nutrition, fitness essentials, and a digital content platform that provides informative and motivational articles, interviews, advice, and fitness programs for its loyal and passionate consumer base.Peter ter Kulve, President of Home Care and Health & Wellbeing at Unilever, said: “Onnit is a leading brand in the fast-growing nootropics segment. With its holistic health offering and digital-first model, Onnit perfectly complements our growing portfolio of innovative wellness and supplement brands that include OLLY, Equilibra, Liquid I.V., and SmartyPants Vitamins.”Fabian Garcia, President of Unilever North America, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Onnit to the Unilever family. As a dynamic and purpose-led brand, Unilever is strongly aligned with Onnit’s vision to improve the health and wellness of consumers with scientifically proven solutions.”Aubrey Marcus, founder of Onnit, said: “Since day one, my vision has been for Onnit to become a global movement, empowering people with the tools and information to reach their highest physical and mental potential. I am so proud of what we have accomplished, and now, with Unilever’s scale and presence, we are one step closer to inspiring millions more to take charge of their health and wellbeing.”Onnit will continue to be based in Austin, Texas, and led by CEO Jason Havey. Founder Aubrey Marcus will remain a Brand Ambassador.Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.Since 2010, Onnit has been leading the health and wellness industry in designing thoughtful, high-quality, and efficacious multifunctional stacked supplements. Founded by Aubrey Marcus in Austin, TX, Onnit’s lifestyle products address customers’ various supplement, functional nutrition, fitness, mental, and emotional wellness needs. With over one million visitors per month, Onnit’s website is a top destination for motivational, informational, and inspirational health and wellness lifestyle digital content. Onnit products can be found in stores across the country, as well as online retailers including Whole Foods Market, Amazon, CVS, Sprouts, Vitamin Shoppe, and many more. For more information, please visit [url="]www.onnit.com[/url].Unilever is one of the world’s leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 2.5 billion people every day. We have 149,000 employees and generated sales of €50.7 billion in 2020. Over half of our footprint is in developing and emerging markets. We have around 400 brands found in homes all over the world. In the United States and Canada, the portfolio includes iconic brand such as: Dove, Knorr, Hellmann’s, Lipton, Magnum, Axe, Ben & Jerry’s, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Q-tips, Seventh Generation, St. Ives, Suave, TRESemmé, and Vaseline.Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business. It goes back to the days of our founder William Lever, who launched the world’s first purposeful brand, Sunlight Soap, more than 100 years ago, and it’s at the heart of how we run our company today.The Unilever Compass, our sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while:While there is still more to do, we are proud to have been recognized in 2020 as a sector leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and – for the tenth-consecutive year – as the top ranked company in the 2020 GlobeScan/SustainAbility Sustainability Leaders survey.For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: [url="]www.unileverusa.com[/url]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210426005606/en/