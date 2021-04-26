Goldplay Mining Begins Exploration Program Planing On Scottie West Project and Appoints BC Exploration Manager

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2021 / Goldplay Mining Inc. ("Goldplay" or the "Company") (TSXV:AUC), is pleased to announce that it has commenced exploration planning on its Scottie West project located in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia (BC), Canada and has appointed Andrew Wilkins, PGeo as the Company's BC Exploration Manager.

Mr. Andrew Wilkins is a professional Geologist with 43 years of experience in the mineral exploration field. He has worked in Canada, Alaska, California, Arizona, Mexico and Argentina and specializes in projects in rugged, mountainous terrain. A substantial amount of his career has been spent in the mountains of northwestern BC, both field mapping and managing exploration and drill programs.

About Scottie West Project, Golden Triangle, BC

Location

The Scottie West Project is located within the "Golden Triangle" of northwestern BC.

7 kilometres from the Summit Lake road, the Brucejack powerline and the historic Scottie Gold mine.

14 kilometres from the Silbak Premier mill site.

40 kilometres from the deep-water port of Stewart, BC.

Geological Potential

Most of the economic mineral deposits in northwestern BC are hosted within oceanic arc volcanic and sedimentary sequences and their associated porphyries.

Similar rock types are present on the Scottie West property.

The north-south striking Eskay rift runs through the center of the property. This rift is associated with the historic Eskay Creek deposit, which produced approximately 3.3 million ounces of gold and 160 million ounces of silver at average grades of 45 g/t gold and 2,224 g/t silver respectively. At the time of production, it was considered one of the highest-grade gold mines in the world.

Scottie Resources to the immediate east has had some reasonable success in recent years on their Scottie Gold Mine Project. They have identified an east-west trending zone of mineralization that runs from the historic Scottie Gold mine through to their recently discovered Domino zone. This trend continues onto the Scottie West project.

There is currently no recorded exploration or mineral occurrences on the Scottie West property. This is most likely due to the heavy glaciation and mountainous terrain, however as Pretium Resources has demonstrated with the Brucejack deposit, a profitable mine can be developed in such terrain.

Scottie West Exploration Program

In November 2020, the Company commissioned an airborne electromagnetic and magnetic geophysical survey on key sections of geological interest on the property. Recently the Company commissioned an orthophoto and digital terrain model of the property using satellite imagery. Upon receiving these results, Mr. Wilkins and team will conduct a structural and geophysical interpretation to help guide the upcoming 2021 exploration program.

For the 2021 field season, the exploration program will consist of detailed prospecting and geological mapping as well as talus fine soil geochemistry studies in non-glaciated areas with outcropping and available soil material. Following these results, targeted channel sampling and/or trenching will be focused upon any promising showings or geochemical anomalies.

A drill program will be planned for the 2022 field season targeting discoveries from the 2021 program.

To learn more about the Scottie West Project and to meet Andrew you can watch his recent interview with Spotlight Mining below:

https://youtu.be/_AwnaFcTyUU

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Andrew Wilkins, Golplay's BC Exploration Manager and Qualified Person within the context of Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101; Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Goldplay Mining

Goldplay Mining is a newly listed Canadian public company which is focused on exploring and advancing gold-copper projects located in top mining jurisdictions with potential for world class mineral discovery.

For more information concerning the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.goldplaymining.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Catalin Kilofliski"

Catalin Kilofliski

President, CEO & Director

For further information please contact:

Goldplay Mining Inc.

Mr. Catalin Kilofliski, President & CEO

Suite 650 - 1021 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC V6E 0C3

T: (604) 655-1420

E: [email protected]

www.goldplaymining.ca

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the potential listing of the company on a stock exchange, and other associated matters. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the expected trading date for the common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange. Although the Company believes current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered are appropriate and that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct or enduring. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward-looking statements that are contained or incorporated in this press release. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: Goldplay Mining Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: