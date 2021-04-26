>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

NCR Commits to Increased ESG Disclosure with Launch of ESG Hub

April 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:NCR +0.11%


[url="]NCR+Corporation[/url] (NYSE: NCR) today announced it is increasing disclosure of the company’s ongoing environmental, social and governance ("ESG") initiatives with the launch of its [url="]ESG+Hub[/url] on the NCR.com website. NCR is committed to becoming an ESG leader among peer technology companies, while addressing key areas that its employees, customers, stockholders, suppliers, and communities care about most. The ESG Hub includes NCR’s ESG priorities and will provide information on the company’s progress as it continues to do its part in creating a more sustainable future.



“The launch of our new ESG hub is an important validation of NCR’s commitment to ESG and keeping our stakeholders informed of our progress while increasing transparency and accountability,” said NCR President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Hayford.



NCR has increased Board-level focus on ESG matters and appointed senior leaders to oversee its ESG initiatives, including the important work of advancing diversity, equity and inclusion to ensure NCR is a truly inclusive company. NCR also began the work of charting a metrics-based pathway to become an ESG leader among its peers.



As part of its ongoing commitment to embed ESG into NCR’s operations and business decision making, NCR’s Board of Directors formed a Risk Committee in 2020. The Risk Committee oversees the Company’s ESG activities and assists in managing key priorities, including diversity, equity and inclusion (“DE&I”), employee health and safety, environmental impact, sustainable operations, and data privacy and security. NCR also enhanced its leadership team by appointing a Chief Risk Officer, who provides senior-level ownership and execution of ESG priorities and reports on those activities to the Risk Committee, as well as a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion leader to oversee NCR’s DE&I programs and goals.



Additionally, the company worked with a noted third-party ESG partner to help identify future opportunities, quantify ESG targets, and enhance ESG disclosures, reporting and transparency. NCR’s Board of Directors and Executive Leadership Team firmly believe that by measuring what the Company does against ESG principles, it will mitigate risk, drive strong talent development, and produce long-term value for all its stakeholder groups.



NCR encourages all stakeholders to visit its ESG Hub at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ncr.com%2Fabout%2Fesg[/url]. Additional materials and information will be published periodically.



About NCR Corporation



NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.



Website: [url="]www.ncr.com+%0A[/url]
Twitter: [url="]%40NCRCorporation+%0A[/url]
Facebook: [url="]www.facebook.com%2Fncrcorp+%0A[/url]
LinkedIn: [url="]www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fncr-corporation+%0A[/url]
YouTube: [url="]www.youtube.com%2Fuser%2Fncrcorporation[/url]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210426005742/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)