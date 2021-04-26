NCR Commits to Increased ESG Disclosure with Launch of ESG Hub

[url="]NCR+Corporation[/url] (NYSE: NCR) today announced it is increasing disclosure of the company’s ongoing environmental, social and governance ("ESG") initiatives with the launch of its [url="]ESG+Hub[/url] on the NCR.com website. NCR is committed to becoming an ESG leader among peer technology companies, while addressing key areas that its employees, customers, stockholders, suppliers, and communities care about most. The ESG Hub includes NCR’s ESG priorities and will provide information on the company’s progress as it continues to do its part in creating a more sustainable future.“The launch of our new ESG hub is an important validation of NCR’s commitment to ESG and keeping our stakeholders informed of our progress while increasing transparency and accountability,” said NCR President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Hayford.NCR has increased Board-level focus on ESG matters and appointed senior leaders to oversee its ESG initiatives, including the important work of advancing diversity, equity and inclusion to ensure NCR is a truly inclusive company. NCR also began the work of charting a metrics-based pathway to become an ESG leader among its peers.As part of its ongoing commitment to embed ESG into NCR’s operations and business decision making, NCR’s Board of Directors formed a Risk Committee in 2020. The Risk Committee oversees the Company’s ESG activities and assists in managing key priorities, including diversity, equity and inclusion (“DE&I”), employee health and safety, environmental impact, sustainable operations, and data privacy and security. NCR also enhanced its leadership team by appointing a Chief Risk Officer, who provides senior-level ownership and execution of ESG priorities and reports on those activities to the Risk Committee, as well as a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion leader to oversee NCR’s DE&I programs and goals.Additionally, the company worked with a noted third-party ESG partner to help identify future opportunities, quantify ESG targets, and enhance ESG disclosures, reporting and transparency. NCR’s Board of Directors and Executive Leadership Team firmly believe that by measuring what the Company does against ESG principles, it will mitigate risk, drive strong talent development, and produce long-term value for all its stakeholder groups.NCR encourages all stakeholders to visit its ESG Hub at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ncr.com%2Fabout%2Fesg[/url]. Additional materials and information will be published periodically.NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.Website: [url="]www.ncr.com+%0A[/url]Twitter: [url="]%40NCRCorporation+%0A[/url]Facebook: [url="]www.facebook.com%2Fncrcorp+%0A[/url]LinkedIn: [url="]www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fncr-corporation+%0A[/url]YouTube: [url="]www.youtube.com%2Fuser%2Fncrcorporation[/url]

