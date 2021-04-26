Pluto TV Celebrates US Hispanics With a Bold, New Expanded Category of Programming

On May 5, Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service, will unveil Pluto TV en español –a bold new update and expansion to their dedicated category for US Hispanics, further establishing the service as the most comprehensive, one-stop-destination to stream English & Spanish speaking content – for free. Pluto TV currently streams to over 43 million monthly active users across three continents and 25 countries. With this expansion, Pluto TV’s US Hispanic offerings will double, with nearly 50 Spanish-speaking channels across the platform, totaling over one-fifth of Pluto TV’s overall channel line-up.

Pluto TV was first to market in 2019 with the launch of its pioneering Pluto TV Latino category, now to be known as Pluto TV en español, renamed to reflect and appeal to the rich tapestry of the US Hispanic community. The expanded category will be home to over 45 channels, a combination of renamed, existing, and 20 all-new channels. The hand-picked content will feature multiple genres including movies, reality and scripted series, news, novelas, anime and more with select titles available on-demand. The category will contain both dubbed and Spanish original language content to be enjoyed by every member of the family. The Pluto TV en español category joins an existing 200 channels on the platform and over 150,000 hours of premium streaming content, for free, in English and Spanish.

Pluto TV en español was designed to have broad appeal with a heightened focus on curated channels crafted to deliver a wide variety of programming, using popular series, themes and genres that are unique to the Mexican, South American, Central American, Puerto-Rican and Caribbean cultures. From wrestling to automobiles, telenovelas to thrillers, music and comedy and more – there is something for everyone.

“In 2019, we introduced a dedicated category for US Hispanics offering thousands of hours of free, Spanish-language, premium streaming entertainment and followed in 2020 launching Pluto TV across 17 Latin American countries. Now, we are building on that strategy and success by bringing even more programming, channels and genres to meet the increasing demand for streaming throughout the U.S. Hispanic community,” said Tom Ryan, President & CEO, ViacomCBS Streaming. “Pluto TV en español delivers the best of both worlds, a dedicated category of nearly 50 curated channels reflecting the multiethnic, multilingual diversity of the community alongside an additional 200 channels of streaming entertainment in English.”

Working with Pluto TV’s existing content partners, Pluto TV en español will feature exclusive hit series and channels including CSI: Miami, Criminal Minds, Narcos, America’s Next Top Model, 007 en español and Nosey casos alongside sports, news and a multitude of programming that goes beyond the traditional offerings seen across most Hispanic media entities. For the first time, Spanish-speaking news programming will debut in the category with EuroNews, EstrellaTV, Estrella News and Telefe noticias. New channels to the category also include: Cine XOXO, ¡¡Cine jaja!!, Nashville en español, Viaje a las estrellas, Emergencia 911, Mundo paranormal, Hell's Kitchen en español, Sony Canal Comedias, Entre nosotras, Sony Canal Escape Perfecto, Nosey escándalos, beIN SPORTS XTRA en español, Naruto en español, Yu-Gi-Oh! en español and more.

For ease of discovery, Nick Latino, Nick Jr. Latino and Bebecito Bum y sus amigos will remain in the Pluto TV KIDS category and Vevo Latino and Vevo Reggaeton & Trap in the Pluto TV MUSIC category.

The debut of Pluto TV en español will be further amplified with a multifaceted, multichannel marketing campaign that will span digital and social platforms, with audio drive-time pushes in 11 key Hispanic markets, OTT and mobile campaigns and Pluto TV on-platform initiatives that will run throughout Pluto TV’s extensive lineup of over 250 channels. Additionally, there will be social promotions including free TV giveaways and on-platform marketing and support from Pluto TV’s key content and distribution partners.

Channels Channel English Descriptions Channel Spanish Descriptions Pluto TV 007 The action, cars, and shaken (not stirred) martinis of the world’s greatest super spy are now in one place: Pluto TV 007. Watch Connery, Moore, Lazenby, Dalton, and Brosnan 24 hours a day, 007 days a week. La acción, los autos, los martinis y el traje impecable del espía más famoso del mundo están ahora en un solo lugar: "Pluto TV 007 en español". Mira a Connery, Moore, Lazenby, Dalton y Brosnan las 24 horas del día, 007 días a la semana. Cine Premiere The best box-office hits are playing 24/7 on "Cine Premiere!" Top-tier comedy, romance, action, horror, and award-winning movies are playing in Spanish for your enjoyment. ¡Lo mejor del cine de Hollywood está en "Cine Premiere"! Comedias, romance, películas de acción, horror y también joyas independientes; lo más grande del celuloide doblado al español, las 24 horas del día, todos los días de la semana. Séptimo arte Your favorite original Hispanic movies are playing 24/7 on "Séptimo arte." Here we pay homage to notable and award-winning actors, directors, and films. ¡Viva Nuestro Cine! El séptimo arte iberoamericano tiene su hogar aquí. Rendimos homenaje a los grandes actores, a los mejores directores y a los genios de la cinematografía en lengua castellana. Si la película nació en nuestro idioma, está aquí en el séptimo arte. ¡Viva nuestro cine! Cine Adrenalina Your ticket to the most exciting blockbusters! Drop in to watch some of the most thrilling, suspenseful, and action-packed movies ever made -- all day, every day! Tu boleto para los éxitos más grandes de taquilla está en "Cine Adrenalina". Las películas más rompedoras de acción, emoción y aventura las tenemos aquí. Cine Terror Hold your breath, cover your eyes, and don’t make a sound. Every day, "Cine Terror" brings you the most spine-tingling, heart-pounding, and terrifying movies you’re dying to watch! ¡Aguanta la respiración, tápate los ojos y no hagas ruido! Todos los días "Cine Terror" te trae los más aterradores y escalofriantes éxitos del cine de miedo, suspenso, y terror en lengua española y doblados, para asegurarnos que no puedas dormir. Cine ¡¡jaja!! Grab your popcorn and get ready for big laughs. "Cine ¡¡jaja!!" features your favorite side-splitting comedies, chock-full of silliness and slapstick. Enjoy hilarious, feel-good films around the clock. Agarra las palomitas, pero cuidado con atragantarte, porque "Cine ¡¡jaja!!" hará que te partas de risa con nuestros comediantes tontos, los más despistados o simplemente mal intencionados. La misión es hacerte reír sin parar hasta que no puedas más. Cine XOXO We love romance! "Cine XOXO" is the place to watch great love stories that stand the test of time. Tune in with your partner to watch the excitement unfold in romantic comedies and passionate dramas. Si eres un romántico incorregible, invita a tu media naranja para que disfruten juntos de las comedias más románticas, dramones con final feliz, e historias épicas que solo se miran abrazaditos. Nashville en español Welcome to Nashville, where the drama and the tunes are playing 24/7. Join all your favorite characters at the Bluebird Café and enjoy binge-watching anytime! Te damos la bienvenida a Nashville, donde hay drama y música las 24 horas del día. ¡Encuentra a todos tus personajes favoritos en "The Bluebird Café" y disfruta de un maratón de programas cuando quieras! CSI en español One of the most popular franchises in TV history is now on Pluto TV. Watch the mysteries unfold on CSI: Miami and CSI: New York any time of day. Pluto TV es la nueva casa de "CSI". La franquicia más inquisitiva de la televisión trae los casos más retorcidos, difíciles, e inverosímiles de Miami y Nueva York al interior de tu hogar. ¿Quién es el culpable? Descúbrelo aquí. Narcos en español With electrifying performances and action sequences charged with heart-pounding suspense, this Golden Globe-nominated series follows the true-life story of the rise of international cocaine cartels and the battle waged by law enforcement to stop them. Acción, emoción y drama se quedan cortos para describir Narcos, ¡ahora en su propio canal en español en Pluto TV! Conoce la historia del nacimiento, como se encumbraron y como cayeron algunos de los antihéroes más peligrosos de estos tiempos actuales. The Walking Dead en español Fight the dead and join our heroes on their nail-biting adventure in The Walking Dead! This instant classic will have you at the edge of your seat. Who will live and who will die? Join the drama and be part the phenomenon now. ¡No importa lo que pase, pero no te dejes morder! Los zombis más escalofriantes de la televisión van sueltos 24 horas al día y 7 días a la semana en “The Walking Dead en español". Sé parte del drama donde los muertos vivientes son los protagonistas. Viaje a las estrellas Boldly go to the channel that brings you Star Trek: The Next Generation along with the USS Enterprise’s big-screen adventures, all day long. Atrévete a subirte en el canal que te lleva de "Viaje a las estrellas", con la nueva generación del capitán Picard y la tripulación del "USS Enterprise". Toda una odisea en la pantalla chica, todo el día, todos los días. Investiga Take the case with "Investiga," where riveting tales of true crime will keep you up all night. Grab your flashlight and magnifying glass, and join us as we investigate murders, kidnappings, and other sordid affairs. Si eres curioso estás en el lugar indicado. Únete a los expertos en criminalística de la televisión en "Investiga", y ve si puedes descifrar el caso antes que ellos. Crímenes Imperfectos There is no such thing as the “perfect crime.” Find out why on Forensic Files, where real-life investigators piece together the evidence they need to solve grisly crimes, ripped straight from the headlines. El crimen perfecto no existe. Entérate como los investigadores buscan y encuentran las evidencias para resolver los crímenes más misteriosos, inexplicables e indescifrables. Después de todo, son crímenes imperfectos. Emergencia 911 On "Emergencia 911" you'll find incredible stories of real-life heroes doing extraordinary things. These suspenseful, heart-stopping, and inspiring real-life stories will keep you on the edge of your seat. ¡Historias increíbles! Héroes de la vida real que realizan hazañas que te dejarán sin aliento. "Emergencia 911" documenta casos de personas que están al filo de la muerte y son rescatados por personas que dedican sus vidas para hacer casi milagros. Mundo Paranormal Are you afraid of the dark? Do you believe in aliens? Tune into the most extraordinary paranormal activity on "Mundo Paranormal." You won’t believe your eyes! ¿Te da miedo la oscuridad? ¿Crees en los extraterrestres? Sé testigo de los fenómenos más raros en "Mundo Paranormal". ¡No creerás lo que verán tus ojos! Misterios Sin Resolver What you are about to see is NOT a news broadcast. Watch episodes of Unsolved Mysteries With Robert Stack on this spine-chilling 24/7 channel. It's your one-stop shop for mysterious crimes, ghostly phenomena, and paranormal happenings. Are you ready? ¡Aviso: esto no es un noticiero! En misterios sin resolver el presentador Roberto Stack te llevará a la dimensión donde los crímenes misteriosos, los fenómenos paranormales y las historias de fantasmas se hacen realidad. ¿Estás listo? Mundo Viajero Pack your bags and get ready for adventure! With "Mundo Viajero" you’ll travel the globe as you vicariously experience beautiful locations, learn about fascinating foods, and delve into unique cultures. ¡Haz las maletas y ponte modo aventura! Con "Mundo Viajero" recorreremos los lugares más hermosos del planeta, los destinos más excitantes, los que siempre has soñado conocer. El viaje de tu vida te espera! Mundo Geek Learn more about our planet's wonders, human history, and science on "Mundo Geek!" If you love to discover eye-opening facts with enlightening shows, this channel is for you. ¡Aprende de tecnología, de ciencia y historia! Actualizate en los avances más inovadores de estos tiempos, todo aquí en mundo "geek". Satisface tu curiosidad por aprender lo que pasa en el mundo, en el canal creado especialmente para ti. Foodies "Foodies" shows you how to make the most of your kitchen with expert chefs, world-class restaurants, and exotic cuisines. Get ready for explosions of flavor as you follow along to create luxurious recipes and discover new tastes from around the globe. Con "foodies" aprenderás a amar tu cocina. Chefs expertos, restaurantes de clase mundial y platos exóticos desfilan por el canal que te mostrará excitantes maneras de preparar ese aburrido arroz. ¡Tu cocina no será la misma! Hell's Kitchen en español Gordon Ramsay! Watch the fiery and foul-mouthed chef flambé wannabe cooks and restaurateurs in 24/7 episodes of Hell’s Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares. Set your oven to broil and turn up the heat with Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen on Pluto TV! ¡Han dejado suelto a Gordon Ramsay! Mira al explosivo y a veces mal hablado chef, aleccionar a cocineros y restaurantes en un interminable maratón de "Hell’s Kitchen" y "Kitchen Nightmares". ¡Prende el horno porque Gordon Ramsay está en Pluto TV! Telemundo Telenovelas Clásicas "Telemundo telenovelas clásicas" is your destination for the best dramas, romantic comedies, and popular telenovelas. If you’re looking to be moved and inspired by classic love stories, this is the place for you. Telemundo telenovelas clásicas es tu destino obligatorio para encontrar los mejores dramas, comedias románticas y las telenovelas más populares. Si quieres ser conmovido e inspirado por inolvidables historias de amor, este es el lugar para ti. Badass Novelas "Badass Novelas" will keep you on the edge of your seat and in a state of suspense that you're sure to enjoy with the best action novelas and empowered characters. The uncertainty and adrenaline in their stories will make you want to see them all! ¿Quién dijo que todas las novelas tienen que ser rositas? En "Badass Novelas" te mantendremos al filo del asiento y con el corazón latiendo a mil por hora con nuestras historias llenas de intriga, suspenso y personajes empoderados. Novelas con la abuela "Novelas con la abuela" will wrap you in endless stories and situations full of intrigue, deception, and desire. See happy endings to the best classic and nostalgic novelas. You won’t want to miss any of it! "Novelas con la abuela" es el canal que te hará revivir esas tardes nostálgicas enfrente de la tele con nuestra amada viejecita. Romance, misterio o aventura. Tenemos todos los géneros, para recordar los que más disfrutaban. Amantes del romance "Amantes del romance" is the perfect channel to experience great emotions and see that love is universal. You will enjoy stories of love and passion with the most romantic stories from around the globe. We’re sure you won’t be able to change the channel! "Amantes del romance" es el canal perfecto para sentir grandes emociones y entender que el amor es universal. Tenemos grandes historias de amor y romance de todo el mundo. Seguro que una vez que comiences a ver, no podrás cambiar el canal. Sony Canal Comedias "Sony Canal Comedias" brings you culturally relevant, modern sitcom remakes from Latin America that will keep you laughing, featuring TV’s most iconic sitcoms and comedy series like Married with Children, The Nanny, Who’s the Boss, I Dream of Jeannie, and more! "Sony Canal Comedias" ofrece adaptaciones modernas de comedias culturalmente relevantes en Latinoamérica. Presentando series icónicas como Casados con hijos, La niñera, ¿Quién manda a quién?, Mi bella genio y muchas más que no dejarán que pares de reír. Entre nosotras On "Entre nosotras," empowered, independent women come first. Bond with your favorite chicas over exciting dramas, comedies, reality, and talk shows, or unwind for some self-care. We love to have our girl time! Disfruta de programas donde las mujeres son independientes, empoderadas, o simplemente divertidas. Lo mejor de dramas, comedias, y los temas más relevantes de autoayuda y cuidados. ¡Todo entre nosotras! EstrellaTV "EstrellaTV" is a leading Spanish-language news and entertainment channel with a wide variety of programming including news, game shows, reality shows, talent competitions, and late-night talk shows. A must-see experience! "EstrellaTV" es un canal líder en español de noticias y entretenimiento con una gran variedad de programación que abarca noticias y juegos, realities, competencias de talento y “talkshows”. ¡Una experiencia que no se pueden perder! Mi Obsesión Favorita What’s your favorite obsession? Get your fix with the most fascinating, eye-opening drama you can imagine! See how people live, work, play, and love with this 24-hour channel of gripping reality programming. Satisface al voyerista que llevas dentro con el acceso que te damos a la vida de otros. Mira como viven, en que líos se meten, y como salen de ellos… si es que salen. Es un placer culpable, pero tranquilo que no le contaremos a nadie. Sony Canal Escape Perfecto "Sony Canal Escape Perfecto" is dedicated to the most exciting reality competition show from Latin America. Keeping viewers on the edge of their seats as contestants face their challenges. "Sony Canal Escape Perfecto" esta dedicado a mostrar el concurso más emocionante de Latinoamérica, manteniendo a sus espectadores pegados a sus pantallas viendo como los concursantes enfrentan sus desafíos en batallas estremecedoras y divertidas. Spike ¡extremo! "Spike ¡extremo!" is a round-the-clock adrenaline rush for the adventure lover. Fuel up your tank and dive into the best in extreme sports, death-defying reality, lifestyle, and much more. Venture now, if you have the guts! "Spike ¡extremo!" es adrenalina pura para los amantes de las emociones fuertes. Aquí te llenamos el tanque para que te sumerjas en los deportes más extremos, en realities donde la vida se pone en juego y mucho más. ¿Te atreves a acompañarnos? MTV Latino You’ve never seen MTV like this before. Watch all the best, wild, sexy, fun shows and iconic concerts only on MTV Latino! Drop in now -- all the cool kids are doing it! ¿Eres fan de los realities y la música? "MTV Latino" te ofrece un mix de los realities más descabellados como "Catfish", "Are You the One?" y "Ex on the Beach", más toda la música que puedas desear. ¡Solo en español y solo por "MTV Latino"! Comedy Central Latino Laugh along with great Latin standups, hilarious shows, and raunchy skits. If you’re looking for sidesplitting comedy, you'll find it on "Comedy Central Latino"! Si te hace llorar de risa, está en Comedy Central Latino. Ríe con los mejores standups como El Diablito y la serie Bar Central. Si buscabas contenido para morir de risa, has llegado al lugar correcto! Telefe noticias The newscasts of Argentina’s leading channel brings the latest events and the most complete journalistic coverage, in charge of outstanding top-level professionals. "Telefe noticias" only on Pluto TV. "Telefe noticias" está en Pluto TV para traerte las noticias de último momento. Mantente informado con los noticieros en vivo del canal líder de Argentina. Euronews "Euronews" is the number one international news channel in Europe. Its mission is to empower people to form their own opinion. Euronews is unapologetically impartial and seeks to offer a diversity of viewpoints. "Euronews" is “All Views”. "Euronews" es el único canal de noticias internacional con una perspectiva europea. Su misión es permitir que cada uno se forme su propia opinión. Euronews se define por su imparcialidad e independencia. Euronews es “All Voices” (todas las voces). Estrella News "Estrella News” is the only 24/7 Spanish-language digital news channel, delivering the most relevant and breaking news stories and reports for Hispanics. Coverage includes local, national, entertainment and sports from the best journalists and team. "Estrella News” es el único canal de noticias digital 24/7 en español que ofrece las noticias más relevantes para la comunidad hispana. La cobertura incluye noticias locales, nacionales, de entretenimiento, y deportes con el mejor equipo periodístico. Nuestra Visión Your stop for everything Mexican. Live sports, news and special events direct from Mexico! On "Nuestra Visión" you’ll find the most informative news, the friendliest family content, the best in classic films and much more. "Nuestra Visión" is just for YOU! El mejor canal de televisión cien por ciento mexicano. Las mejores películas, deportes en vivo, noticias y eventos especiales, desde México para ti. ¡Así somos! Nosey Escándalos America’s most successful daytime television shows including Jerry Springer, Maury Povich, Trisha Goddard and the ALL NEW/ALL NOSEY Judge Mom and Judge Dad. Tune in to the Springer “circus” and Maury’s “You Are the Father!” ¡Los programas de más exito de los Estados Unidos ahora están en español! Incluyendo a Jerry Springer, Maury Povich y los nuevos originales de Nosey, Juez Mom y Juez Dad. ¡Traición! ¡Peleas! ¡Infidelidad! ¿Quién es el padre? ¡Descubra el drama y la verdad! Nosey Casos Divorced! Wronged! Hunted! On Judge Nosey, find intense courtroom drama with Divorce Court, Judge Karen and Eye For An Eye. No one escapes justice when Judge Nosey is in session! Watch Judge Nosey now. ¡Divorciados! ¡Traicionados! ¡Casados! Encuentre los programas de drama judicial de "Divorce Court", "Judge Karen" y "Eye for an Eye" en Nosey casos. ¡Nadie se escapa de la justicia cuando los jueces de Nosey casos están en sesión! Ve a Nosey casos ahora. beIN SPORTS XTRA en español A free, 24/7 Spanish language LIVE sports, news, analysis and highlights channel. XTRA soccer matches from LaLiga, Ligue 1 and Copa Libertadores. XTRA original productions and an extensive library of historical sporting events at no XTRA cost! El canal gratuito en español de deportes EN VIVO, noticias, análisis y destacados 24/7. XTRA partidos de fútbol de La Liga, "Ligue 1", "SüperLig" y Copa Libertadores. XTRA producciones originales, XTRA biblioteca de eventos históricos sin ningún costo XTRA! Combate World "Combate World" is the premier destination for Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) content. Featuring world championship level events, reality television and lifestyle programming. The Combate Americas franchise is the recognized leader in Hispanic Sports and MMA. "Combate World" es el destino principal para el contenido de artes marciales mixtas (MMA). Con eventos a nivel de campeonato mundial, "reality shows" y programación de estilo de vida, la franquicia de Combate Américas es el líder en deportes hispanos y MMA. Lucha Libre AAA Watch 24/7 high-octane Mexican wrestling on Lucha Libre AAA! Colorful masks, high-flying moves, and international excitement are coming at you hard and fast on this wild and exciting channel. ¿Eres un aficionado de la Lucha? ¡No te pierdas lo mejor de la lucha libre profesional de alto octanaje 24/7! Máscaras coloridas, movimientos de alto vuelo y entusiasmo internacional vienen a ti con fuerza y rapidez en este feroz y electrizante canal. Naruto en español The Village Hidden in the Leaves is home to the stealthiest ninja in the land. But twelve years earlier, a fearsome Nine-tailed Fox terrorized the village before it was subdued and its spirit sealed within the body of a baby boy--Naruto Uzumaki! La villa escondida en las hojas es el hogar del ninja más sigiloso del mundo. Pero doce años atrás, un tenebroso zorro ninja de nueve colas aterrorizó la villa antes de ser vencido, y su espíritu atrapado en el cuerpo de un bebé: ¡Naruto Uzumaki! Yu-Gi-Oh! en español It’s time to Duel! Watch all of your favorite Yu-Gi-Oh! series on the "Yu-Gi-Oh! en español" channel. ¡Es hora de duelo! Mira todos tus episodios favoritos de ¡Yu-Gi-Oh!, en el canal que es todo ¡Yu-Gi-Oh! Bebecito Bum y sus amigos "Bebecito Bum y sus amigos" is home to fun and educational shows for kids featuring classic and new nursery rhymes. With her friends and family, 6-year-old Mia experiences the world around her through song and sometimes a bit of magic, too. "Bebecito Bum y sus amigos" es el hogar de divertidos y educativos videos para niños con canciones infantiles clásicas y nuevas. Con sus amigos y familiares, Mia, de 6 años, experimenta el mundo que la rodea a través de canciones y un poco de magia. Nick Latino Welcome to "Nick Latino" on Pluto TV, where you can watch your favorite classic shows in Spanish! Tune in for “The Fairly OddParents,” “iCarly,” “Rugrats,” “Victorious,” and more! You can see it all on Nick Latino on Pluto TV. ¡Bienvenido a "Nick Latino" en Pluto TV, donde puedes ver tus programas clásicos favoritos en español! Sintoniza “The Fairly OddParents,” “iCarly,” “Rugrats,” “Victorious,” y más! Nick Jr. Latino Welcome to "Nick Jr. Latino" on Pluto TV, where you'll find your favorite preschooler shows, all in Spanish! Don't miss out on classics like “Blue’s Clues,” “Dora the Explorer,” and many other hit shows on Nick Jr. Latino on Pluto TV. Bienvenido a "Nick Jr. Latino" en Pluto TV, donde te reencontrarás con tus amigos favoritos de la infancia. No te pierdas los clásicos como “Blue’s Clues,” “Dora the Explorer,” y otros programas exitosos en Nick Jr. Latino por Pluto TV. Vevo Latino The best Latin pop videos! ¡Los mejores videos de pop latino! Vevo Reggaetón & Trap If it's reggaeton, Latin trap and dancehall videos, we got them first! Join the non-stop party with the coolest guests and the hippest music of today. Los videos más nuevos de reggaetón, latin trap y dancehall!

Viewers can stream the Pluto TV en español category on Pluto TV across all connected TV devices, mobile, and web-based devices in the United States.

About Pluto TV

Pluto TV, a ViacomCBS Company, is the leading free streaming television service, delivering hundreds of live and original channels and thousands of on-demand movies in partnership with major TV networks, movie studios, publishers, and digital media companies. Named by Fast Company as one of 2020’s Most Innovative Companies, Pluto TV has a global audience of over 43 million monthly active users and an international footprint that spans three continents and 25 countries throughout the US, Europe and Latin America. Pluto TV is available on all mobile, web and connected TV streaming devices where millions tune in each month to watch premium news, TV shows, movies, sports, lifestyle, and trending digital series. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Pluto TV has offices across the United States, Europe and Latin America.

