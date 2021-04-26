Sortis Income Fund Produces Net Annualized Return of 10.3%* in Q1 2021

PORTLAND, Ore., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sortis Income Fund, LLC generated a net annualized return of 10.3%* during the first quarter of 2021. The Sortis Income Fund (SIF) is an unleveraged mortgage fund, which focuses on short-term notes that are collateralized by real estate.

"We are pleased to see the ongoing growth of the SIF and it has fit perfectly with our loan demand. Our loan portfolio continues to perform well through the COVID-19 environment, and we are successfully resolving any troubled loans with net gains to the Fund. This is a result of our conservative underwriting process as well as our deep background handling distressed assets," stated the SIF's Managing Director Jef Baker, also President & CEO of Sortis Holdings. The average Loan-To-Value on all loans is down to 61%.

"As the Fund continues to grow, it allows us to originate larger commercial bridge loans, which provides scale, stable earnings power, and cost efficiencies to the Fund. We also see less competition in the commercial bridge lending space given the expertise required, which has translated into better loan pricing and a reduced risk profile. We feel this niche will allow us to continue to be selective on loans with our focus on principal protection, while at the same time producing attractive risk-adjusted yields to our investors," said Sam Ross, also SIF's Managing Director and Vice President of Sortis Holdings.

The Sortis Income Fund and its other investment offerings are accessible via major national investment platforms or directly from Sortis Holdings at sortis.com/funds.

Recent SIF Net Annualized Returns

About Sortis Income Fund

Sortis Income Fund is an evergreen real estate loan fund offered through private placement to accredited investors. The fund is managed by Sortis Holdings Inc. The fund has a conservative focus on holding real estate loans. Sortis, with deep roots in the Northwest, has developed a broad network over many years in banking and finance and has earned a reputation as a high-quality private lender that can execute efficiently.

About Sortis Holdings

Sortis Holdings (OTC: SOHI) is a leader in diversified alternative investment strategies focused on real estate, lending, distress situations and rescue opportunities. Sortis Funds include the Sortis Rescue Fund , the Sortis Income Fund , and the Sortis Opportunity Zone Fund .

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the issuer's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Sortis' disclosure documents and filings. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell any securities. Any offer will be made only by means of an offering memorandum. This announcement is not for release in any jurisdiction other than the United States.

