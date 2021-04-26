>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Turkcell Files Its 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F

April 26, 2021 | About: NYSE:TKC +0.65% IST:TCELL +2.25%


Turkcell (NYSE: TKC, BIST: TCELL) announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on April 26, 2021. The Company's Form 20-F and complete audited financial statements can be found at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.turkcell.com.tr%2Fen%2Faboutus%2Finvestor-relations%2Fquarterly-results[/url]



Hard copy versions of the complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request from Turkcell Investor Relations Department at [email protected] and/or +90 212 313 1888.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210426005880/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)