Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. Buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells Johnson & Johnson, SPX Corp, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond

Investment company Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Palantir Technologies Inc, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells Johnson & Johnson, SPX Corp, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brand Asset Management Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. owns 274 stocks with a total value of $196 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LMBS, SHY, 8AO, GOOGL, ACN, RWJ, CNC, USHY, VTI, SHV, BMY, AMT, CB, TFI, QLTA, IYR, IWN, GSLC, GSIE, BNDX, BABA, ECL, MRK, MDT, TDG, LIN, TJX, SKT, DE, UPS, WFC, VALE, CAT, IWS, FDS, VCLT, HUBB, VWOB, JPST, MS, IGLB, GEM, GBIL, OTIS, CARR, WY, TRGP,

LMBS, SHY, 8AO, GOOGL, ACN, RWJ, CNC, USHY, VTI, SHV, BMY, AMT, CB, TFI, QLTA, IYR, IWN, GSLC, GSIE, BNDX, BABA, ECL, MRK, MDT, TDG, LIN, TJX, SKT, DE, UPS, WFC, VALE, CAT, IWS, FDS, VCLT, HUBB, VWOB, JPST, MS, IGLB, GEM, GBIL, OTIS, CARR, WY, TRGP, Added Positions: SCHE, PLTR, VONG, SCHF, IJH, SCHC, SCHM, IJR, MDY, BSV, SCHZ, USB, QQQ, VONV, AAPL, SCHX, VNQ, IEFA, BND, FB, V, DIS, HD, BAC, JKE, ABBV, ITOT, MMM, VEA, INTC, VTV, MUB, VTIP, VNQI, VOO, SPIP, SHYG, VOE, SCHG, ABT, AMZN, GOOG, VZ, AMGN, CSCO, SBUX, PEP, GIS, ORCL, SJNK, MO, VTEB, AEP, DUK, MET, SMB, IXUS, SYY, UVV, VLO, AGG, SCHB, HYD, PCY,

SCHE, PLTR, VONG, SCHF, IJH, SCHC, SCHM, IJR, MDY, BSV, SCHZ, USB, QQQ, VONV, AAPL, SCHX, VNQ, IEFA, BND, FB, V, DIS, HD, BAC, JKE, ABBV, ITOT, MMM, VEA, INTC, VTV, MUB, VTIP, VNQI, VOO, SPIP, SHYG, VOE, SCHG, ABT, AMZN, GOOG, VZ, AMGN, CSCO, SBUX, PEP, GIS, ORCL, SJNK, MO, VTEB, AEP, DUK, MET, SMB, IXUS, SYY, UVV, VLO, AGG, SCHB, HYD, PCY, Reduced Positions: IEMG, SCZ, SCHA, IWF, JNJ, SPXC, LQD, SCHH, JPM, VO, JKJ, FLOW, BIV, NEE, UNH, IWC, JKD, EFG, PG, JKG, VGK, VB, IWM, SPY, KO, VBR, EFA, MSFT, CMCSA, EMB, UNP, SO, CW, SPEM, AEE, VXF, SCHK, JKI, FNDX, TEL, VTRS, XOM,

IEMG, SCZ, SCHA, IWF, JNJ, SPXC, LQD, SCHH, JPM, VO, JKJ, FLOW, BIV, NEE, UNH, IWC, JKD, EFG, PG, JKG, VGK, VB, IWM, SPY, KO, VBR, EFA, MSFT, CMCSA, EMB, UNP, SO, CW, SPEM, AEE, VXF, SCHK, JKI, FNDX, TEL, VTRS, XOM, Sold Out: AN, FE, BKCC, PNR, NVT,

For the details of Brand Asset Management Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brand+asset+management+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 283,631 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.25% iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 223,890 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.5% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 54,508 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.04% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 325,719 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.46% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 39,443 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.03%

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $51.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 52,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 12,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Panbela Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.08 and $3.83, with an estimated average price of $3.61. The stock is now traded at around $3.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 57,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2309.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 65 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $289.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.26 and $123.34, with an estimated average price of $102.21. The stock is now traded at around $115.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.09%. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 267,821 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 12147.60%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $24.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 61,238 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 21.54%. The purchase prices were between $59.02 and $65.39, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $67.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 29,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 220.05%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 68.91%. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $502.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 679 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.66%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in BlackRock Capital Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $2.65 and $3.68, with an estimated average price of $3.18.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Pentair PLC. The sale prices were between $51.53 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $57.31.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $29.51 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $32.64.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in AutoNation Inc. The sale prices were between $68.09 and $94.81, with an estimated average price of $80.13.

Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. sold out a holding in nVent Electric PLC. The sale prices were between $22.15 and $29.93, with an estimated average price of $25.61.