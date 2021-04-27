GBT filed a Patent Application Covering a Commercial Method and Software Application Empowered by AI Technology

SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT” or the “Company”) filed a provisional patent for a commercial method and software empowered by its AI technology with U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”). The invention is targeting a wide variety of advertising and marketing applications and intended for all types of common media such as newspapers, magazines, publications, software, mobile apps, or any type of textual and graphical based material. The method and computer software may also be used on web sites using any Internet browser interface.



The method and software input is textual and/or graphical context in any standard format to produce an output with advertisement and marketing information symbols to attract potential customers attention. The produced material can include LOGOs, symbols, icons and other type of commercial oriented objects. Using the described invention within content of media, introduces a novel method to theoretically increase revenue due to a broader exposure to a marketing and advertising content. The system is targeted to be managed via GBT’s Artificial Intelligence algorithms for scanning a given text/graphics, identifying topics of interest within its context, and assigning commercial oriented objects as methods of advertisement and marketing. The AI engine is also capable of working via NLP (Natural Language Processing) to produce the desired results. The assigned application number is 63177669 and the filing date is April 21, 2021. The Company is planned to file a nonprovisional application during the next few months.

“As part of our ongoing research and development activities we are filing a patent to protect another possible application for our AI technology, this time in the advertisement and marketing domains. The filed invention describes an innovative method and computer software that we believe has a potential to increase commercial exposure for products or services. It can be used for broad advertisement and marketing campaigns within common types of media like newspapers, magazines, digital media, software, mobile application and more. The method and system can analyze a text or graphical data, identifying objects of interest for example, company’s LOGO, or a product’s symbol and inserting additional information to attract attention and increase awareness to these specific objects. This method offers an effective way to create “spot lights” for any logo, product’s symbol or service’s icon within media context. Viewers are introduced to these advertisement symbols in a friendly and attractive way which attracts their attention for further action. The introduced method and technology is targeted to be supervised by our AI technology for intelligent scan-and-identify targeted objects within media context, and insert the required advertisement materials. We truly believe that such method and system can become a must have within the advertising and marketing domains, enabling corporation’s significant revenue increase via broader exposure and awareness.” Said Danny Rittman the Company’s CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system or that it will be granted the patent (or prior provisional patent). In order to successfully implement this system, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

