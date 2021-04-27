Lantronix Supports Medical Informatics Corp. in Development of Sickbay IoT Solution

IRVINE, Calif., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. ( LTRX), a global provider of Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services, intelligent hardware and turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), today announced that its xDirect® Server was used in the development of Medical Informatics Corp.’s (MIC) Sickbay™ solution, a single, FDA-cleared virtual care and analytics platform. Sickbay transforms data into actionable information to help patient care teams make better, faster decisions and save lives.



MIC chose Lantronix’s xDirect server to provide secure, remote connectivity for its Sickbay solution. “Lantronix’s xDirect Server provides the secure integration of waveform and other patient data needed from non-networked devices such as ventilator data needed to enable flexible and scalable software-based virtual ICUs and other inpatient command centers, remote monitoring from home and other locations and the development and deployment of patient-centered AI at scale,” said Heather Hitchcock, Chief Marketing Officer of MIC. “Using Lantronix xDirect Server, we are helping hospitals unlock data that has never before been available to support a new standard of data-driven care.”

MIC’s Sickbay solution collects patient data from the bedside and transforms it into Web-based apps. Designed to enable data-driven medicine and patient-centered care, Sickbay is the only FDA-cleared, vendor-neutral, SaaS-based virtual care and analytics platform originally created for hospital ICUs with the ability to rapidly scale across the entire healthcare enterprise. Sickbay enables members of the healthcare team to provide care from command centers, homes, offices and other locations to not only decrease exposure in ICU rooms in the short term but also to enable a new standard of care delivery through software-based remote monitoring from any location.

Challenge: Enable Secure, Remote Patient Monitoring and Flexible, Scalable vICUs

Today, most non-networked medical devices, such as ventilators, pulse oximeters, anesthesia machines and other patient monitoring devices, only provide information at the bedside. Even though they have limited (or no) data storage, these devices have serial ports capable of sending data to other downstream systems. To accomplish this goal, MIC needed secure connectivity between a major manufacturer’s switch devices and the patients’ bedside monitors.

Solution: Lantronix xDirect Serial-to-Ethernet Server

MIC chose Lantronix’s xDirect Serial-to-Ethernet Server, a proven solution from an established company, to deliver secure connectivity between a major manufacturer’s switch devices and bedside monitoring equipment. The xDirect comes with a built-in Web server that enables users to remotely access and configure bedside monitoring devices by using a standard Web browser on a PC, smartphone or tablet. Its plug-and-play simplicity, small form factor, multiple power options and robust device server application deliver the easiest and shortest path to network connectivity.

Lantronix xDirect met the goal of providing secure, remote connectivity for MIC’s Sickbay platform, creating a secure, intelligent IoT solution. With xDirect, Sickbay can collect important patient data from the bedside, including high-fidelity time-series waveforms needed for virtual care and AI, to reduce exposure for medical professionals while enabling Web-based access to bedside data to help improve care delivery, care collaboration and outcomes.

Product Overview: Lantronix xDirect Server

The Lantronix xDirect Server benefits include:

Secure connectivity of bedside monitoring equipment

Continuous upload of data from bedside monitoring devices

Real-time remote patient monitoring via a remote command center

Remote monitoring of up to 100 patients per command center

Rapidly scale any hospital bed into a monitored ICU bed



Lantronix xDirect Server features include:

Portable, plug-and-play Ethernet connectivity



Integrated Ethernet port and serial cable



Built-in Web server that uses a standard Web browser



Serial plug-and-play connectivity to virtually any device



Easy-to-configure TCP/IP connection to serial devices



Compact and sleek form factor

“Lantronix is dedicated to providing IoT and intelligent edge solutions that meet the critical needs of essential medical equipment, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is crucial that we enable our customers to deliver medical solutions that securely and remotely help diagnose and treat patients in need,” said Jonathan Shipman, VP of Strategy at Lantronix Inc.

For more information, visit MIC - Sickbay Platform (michealthcare.com)

About Medical Informatics Corp. (MIC)

Medical Informatics Corp (MIC) is empowering a new standard of healthcare by accessing, synthesizing, and delivering patient-specific data to clinicians to save and improve lives. Through the company’s FDA-cleared Sickbay™ virtual care and analytics platform, MIC provides a singular, interconnected architecture that helps hospitals solve clinical needs to reduce costs, increase revenue, and improve operational efficiencies. MIC’s flexible, software-based solution enables rapid scaling of vendor-neutral remote patient monitoring across any inpatient setting and the ability to accelerate the development and deployment of patient-centered AI at scale. Fueled by innovative engineers, mathematicians, clinicians, researchers, and entrepreneurs whose work with clinicians at the bedside led to groundbreaking discoveries, MIC is based in Houston, Texas, and works alongside hospitals and healthcare systems across the country to create a new standard of care driven by unprecedented access to patient data. More information is available at michealthcare.com.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services, intelligent hardware and turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM). Lantronix enables its customers to provide reliable and secure IoT Intelligent Edge and OOBM solutions while accelerating time to market. Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment and management of IoT projects while providing quality, reliability and security across hardware, software and solutions.

With three decades of proven experience in creating robust IoT technologies and OOBM solutions, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling its customers to build new business models, leverage greater efficiencies and realize the possibilities of the Internet of Things. Lantronix’s solutions are deployed inside millions of machines at data centers, offices and remote sites serving a wide range of industries, including energy, agriculture, medical, security, manufacturing, distribution, transportation, retail, financial, environmental and government.

Lantronix is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. For more information, visit www.lantronix.com.

Learn more at the Lantronix blog, www.lantronix.com/blog, featuring industry discussion and updates. To follow Lantronix on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/Lantronix. View our video library on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/LantronixInc or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/lantronix.

