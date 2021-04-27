>
Articles 

Introducing a Modern Development Approach for Experienced Leaders

April 27, 2021 | About: NYSE:GPX -0.43%

GP Strategies' new Leadership Acceleration program is digital, scalable, and focused on connection.

COLUMBIA, Md., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global workforce transformation solutions provider GP Strategies (NYSE: GPX) introduces a new addition to its digital leadership portfolio. Leadership Acceleration—a digitally enabled leadership journey designed for experienced leaders—complements GP Strategies' existing front-line digital leadership program, Leadership Essentials.

Traditionally, leadership development relied heavily on face-to-face, instructor-led training (ILT) to teach leadership skills. Leadership Acceleration digitalizes and broadens that experience, focusing not only on the skills of leaders, but also on their mindsets, emotional intelligence, and authenticity. The experience then progresses to include strategic thinking, influencing, and building an inclusive talent pipeline. Since both approaches—skills and mindsets—are key to creating well-rounded leaders, Leadership Acceleration can be used with traditional leadership development programs for a fully blended experience.

Leadership Acceleration also transfers those mindsets in a social, collaborative way, preserving the connections that make ILT an effective learning tool. It brings proven leadership content to life in an engaging digital environment where leaders network and grow side-by-side with a community of learners and gain the support of a leadership coach. Together, they share their experiences and challenge each other in a supportive environment.

Leadership Acceleration teaches how essential competence and connection are to strong leadership and motivating and engaging teams to contribute to the organization's success. The program is globally scalable to help vast numbers of experienced leaders:

  • Develop the knowledge and skills needed to transform the workforce
  • Think strategically and influence with authenticity
  • Build and develop inclusive teams
  • Focus on the key leadership mindsets that fuel growth

"Change, disruption, and the pace of work is accelerating rapidly these days, which means our most experienced leaders are under unprecedented pressure to deliver results, increase stakeholder value, and inspire others under extreme circumstances," says Leah Clark, Senior Director of Leadership Strategy, GP Strategies. "Leadership Acceleration bridges that gap with a blended approach that instills new competencies and connections quickly, memorably, and effectively."

Leadership Acceleration is organized in two phases, each with three modules:

  • Who am I as a leader?
    • Your role as an experienced leader
    • Emotional intelligence
    • Authentic communication
  • How do I get the work done through others?
    • Strategic thinking
    • Influencing
    • Developing an inclusive talent pipeline

Cohorts and coaches keep digital sessions human, interactive elements deepen learning, action plans and activities add relevancy, and microlearning and gamification elements make sessions accessible and memorable.

"It's a new approach to deepening the development of proven and experienced leaders—one that will only evolve as roles shift and change as we move out of current disruptions into the next big business challenge. It's not a program for today's times. It's a program for all times moving forward," says Lisa Fagan-Joseph, Vice President, GP Strategies "And GP Strategies is proud to be forging that new path for our global clients."

GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) is a global workforce transformation provider of organizational and technical performance solutions. GP Strategies' solutions improve the effectiveness of organizations by delivering innovative and superior consulting, training and business improvement services customized to meet the specific needs of its clients. Clients include Fortune 500 companies, automotive, financial services, technology, aerospace and defense industries, and other commercial and government customers. Additional information can be found at gpstrategies.com.

© 2021 GP Strategies Corporation. All rights reserved. GP Strategies and the GP Strategies logo design are trademarks of GP Strategies Corporation.

GP Strategies Corporation logo. (PRNewsFoto/GP Strategies Corporation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-a-modern-development-approach-for-experienced-leaders-301277482.html

SOURCE GP Strategies Corporation


