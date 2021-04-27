Capital Financial Planning, LLC Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund, Sells iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares

Investment company Capital Financial Planning, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF, sells iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Financial Planning, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Capital Financial Planning, LLC owns 110 stocks with a total value of $224 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AGG, SPEM, GBF, EWY, FAN, ABNB, XSW, IEZ, GVI, SCZ, SPDW, INTC, QCLN, AAXJ, PM, ISRG, DUK, IYG, CSCO, XLE, AMGN,

AGG, SPEM, GBF, EWY, FAN, ABNB, XSW, IEZ, GVI, SCZ, SPDW, INTC, QCLN, AAXJ, PM, ISRG, DUK, IYG, CSCO, XLE, AMGN, Added Positions: VTV, VUG, AAPL, DGRO, XLV, AIA, IEMG, FIXD, PYPL, XLY, JNJ, MSFT, VOO, IEFA, XLF, IJR, CORP, VEU, XT, BRK.B, NVDA, AGZ, SHY, IVV, DIS, XLI, LUV, XLC, VTI, VZ, KRE, FB, VXF, HYG, VOT, PG, HD, VBK, UNH, MUB, MTUM, MBB, TSLA, EMB, PFE, PEP,

VTV, VUG, AAPL, DGRO, XLV, AIA, IEMG, FIXD, PYPL, XLY, JNJ, MSFT, VOO, IEFA, XLF, IJR, CORP, VEU, XT, BRK.B, NVDA, AGZ, SHY, IVV, DIS, XLI, LUV, XLC, VTI, VZ, KRE, FB, VXF, HYG, VOT, PG, HD, VBK, UNH, MUB, MTUM, MBB, TSLA, EMB, PFE, PEP, Reduced Positions: IEF, PLUG, TLT, LMBS, VRSK, IXN, BND, BNDX, JNK, GOOGL, HDV, MGK, EFA, MGV, T, MCD, AMZN, XLP, VOE, IWP, BSV, V, JPM, HSY, GE, VBR, KO,

IEF, PLUG, TLT, LMBS, VRSK, IXN, BND, BNDX, JNK, GOOGL, HDV, MGK, EFA, MGV, T, MCD, AMZN, XLP, VOE, IWP, BSV, V, JPM, HSY, GE, VBR, KO, Sold Out: SOXX, IHI, TLH, IWF, LTPZ, SPTL, MA, SSO, CWB, HYS, USIG, ADBE,

For the details of Capital Financial Planning, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+financial+planning%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 118,994 shares, 13.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.72% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 210,188 shares, 12.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.54% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 60,815 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38% First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 199,612 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 80,964 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.49%

Capital Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 11,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $96.22, with an estimated average price of $90.92. The stock is now traded at around $93.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 9,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 19,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $119.43 and $125.22, with an estimated average price of $122.26. The stock is now traded at around $121.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 7,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.16 and $25.96, with an estimated average price of $23.2. The stock is now traded at around $22.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 34,693 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Financial Planning, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $174.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 277.27%. The purchase prices were between $88.45 and $102.07, with an estimated average price of $95.64. The stock is now traded at around $93.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 9,243 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.59%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 18,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 29.57%. The purchase prices were between $52.68 and $54.49, with an estimated average price of $53.65. The stock is now traded at around $53.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 39,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 128.50%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $271.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,263 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 105.68%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $164.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,202 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Financial Planning, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.91%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,481 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Financial Planning, LLC sold out a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The sale prices were between $374.5 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $409.77.

Capital Financial Planning, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71.

Capital Financial Planning, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $138.74 and $158.63, with an estimated average price of $148.13.

Capital Financial Planning, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12.

Capital Financial Planning, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun. The sale prices were between $78.44 and $88.78, with an estimated average price of $83.7.

Capital Financial Planning, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46.

Capital Financial Planning, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.54%. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $114.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Capital Financial Planning, LLC still held 9,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Financial Planning, LLC reduced to a holding in Plug Power Inc by 21.28%. The sale prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $29.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Capital Financial Planning, LLC still held 40,727 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Financial Planning, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.83%. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $139.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Capital Financial Planning, LLC still held 1,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Financial Planning, LLC reduced to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 23.17%. The sale prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25. The stock is now traded at around $186.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Capital Financial Planning, LLC still held 3,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Financial Planning, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 24.05%. The sale prices were between $291.4 and $323.29, with an estimated average price of $307.12. The stock is now traded at around $331.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Capital Financial Planning, LLC still held 1,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Financial Planning, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.1%. The sale prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Capital Financial Planning, LLC still held 4,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.