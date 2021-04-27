Wipro Achieves AWS Mainframe Migration Competency Status

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has achieved [url="]Amazon+Web+Services+%28AWS%29+Mainframe+Migration+Competency[/url] status. This designation recognizes that Wipro has proven solutions, practices, and customer success in migrating both mainframe applications and data to AWS.Recognizing the complexity of a mainframe migration, AWS customers seek proven methodologies, tools, and best practices to empower successful migrations. The [url="]AWS+Partner+Network+%28APN%29[/url] plays a critical role in these efforts by providing access to mature technology products and services for customers’ mainframe migrations from AWS Partners with proven solutions and expertise.AWS launched the AWS Mainframe Migration Competency to help customers confidently identify and engage AWS Partners who specialize in mainframe migration. These AWS Partners are vetted, validated, and verified against a high bar to achieve the AWS Mainframe Migration Competency. The high bar validates and verifies that AWS Partners with AWS Mainframe Migration Competency status offer mature solutions and practices and repeatable mainframe migration success.Achieving the AWS Mainframe Migration Competency status differentiates Wipro as an AWS Partner with a track record of success and deep domain expertise in mainframe workloads migration.“We’re pleased to be recognized by AWS for our ability to create unrivaled experiences for our customers in the area of mainframe migrations,” said“This competency is a testament to our ability to deliver complex migration projects through the combination of AWS services and applications as well as the ingenuity of our talent pool. As a result, our customers benefit from enhanced cloud expertise and innovation.”“Many companies are migrating and modernizing mainframes using agile AWS services. We are delighted to welcome Wipro as an inaugural AWS Partner in our new AWS Mainframe Migration Competency Program,” said. “Wipro’s mature solutions, vetted by AWS with a proven track record of mainframe migration success, will undoubtedly help many other customers modernize their mainframe workloads.”AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the [url="]AWS+Competency+Program[/url] to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. 