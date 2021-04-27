LexisNexis Risk Solutions Collaborates with Lehigh Valley Health Network to Leverage Claims Data Analytics to Boost Strategic Planning

ATLANTA, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Health Care business of LexisNexis® Risk Solutions is working with Lehigh Valley Health Network to improve their strategic planning and physician outreach activities through the use of LexisNexis MarketView™, a de-identified medical claims based market intelligence solution. With the data derived from MarketView, Lehigh Valley will be able to make more informed business decisions and be in a better position to address the challenges presented by today's healthcare environment.

LexisNexis MarketView will provide Lehigh Valley Health Network with practitioner and organization claims data and analytics to drive insight and strategy across their organization. Areas of application include physician outreach optimization, system leakage reduction, facility utilization improvement, and recruitment and clinical integration. As a result, they will improve growth strategies with newfound clarity.

"At Lehigh Valley Health Network, we recognize the value of data to our strategy, to our business, and how it benefits all of our constituents, from providers to patients," said Jim Demopoulos, SVP and COO of Lehigh Valley Physician Group. "We are excited to extend our relationship with LexisNexis and gather valuable insights through this collaboration."

LexisNexis MarketView leverages more than 2.2 billion medical claims, combining the industry's leading provider referential database and proprietary analytics, to deliver insights in such areas as provider referral patterns, data to inform alignment strategies, patient volumes, and reimbursement dynamics. It provides valuable insight into patient care trends and supports the needs of today's provider organizations, including the shift to ambulatory services, the growth of telemedicine and adoption of alternative payment models.

"The industry-leading data and insights available through LexisNexis MarketView are proving to be vital tools for planning and strategy within health systems," said Josh Schoeller, CEO, Health Care, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "We are thrilled to be building this relationship with Lehigh Valley Health Network and demonstrate the value of our data throughout their system."

About Lehigh Valley Health Network

Lehigh Valley Health Network includes eight hospital campuses, three in Allentown, one in Bethlehem, one in East Stroudsburg, one in Hazleton and two in Pottsville, PA; Coordinated Health, which includes two hospital campuses, nearly two dozen multispecialty locations including ambulatory surgery centers and orthopedic injury centers in northeastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey; 26 health centers; numerous primary and specialty care physician practices; 20 ExpressCARE locations including the area's only Children's ExpressCARE; pharmacy, imaging, home health, rehabilitation and lab services; and preferred provider services through Valley Preferred. Specialty care includes: trauma care for adults and children, burn care at the Regional Burn Center; kidney and pancreas transplants; perinatal/neonatal, cardiac, cancer, orthopedics, neurology, complex neurosurgery capabilities including national certification as a Comprehensive Stroke Center, and robotic surgery in 10 specialties. Lehigh Valley Cancer Institute, Lehigh Valley Heart Institute and Lehigh Valley Institute for Surgical Excellence physicians provide the most advanced treatments. Lehigh Valley Cancer Institute is a member of the Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK) Cancer Alliance, an initiative that helps community providers improve the quality of cancer care and offers access to MSK clinical trials. Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital, the community's only children's hospital, provides care in more than 30 specialties and general pediatrics. Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest is ranked as the region's #1 hospital for seven straight years and has been recognized among Pennsylvania's top six hospitals for seven consecutive years by U.S. News & World Report. Lehigh Valley Hospital (LVH)–Cedar Crest, LVH–17th Street and LVH–Muhlenberg are the region's only Magnet® hospitals for nursing excellence. Additional information is available by visiting LVHN.org, or following us on Facebook and Twitter.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, health care and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based and analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lexisnexis-risk-solutions-collaborates-with-lehigh-valley-health-network-to-leverage-claims-data-analytics-to-boost-strategic-planning-301277897.html

SOURCE LexisNexis Risk Solutions