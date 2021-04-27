JFrog Combines the Power of Artifactory and Jira to Improve Agile Collaboration and Traceability Throughout the DevOps Lifecycle











Building a trace between the source code, the CI system, and the software version while also creating a link with the Jira issue that explains why a software version was created.







Creating a two-way link that allows users to look at a Jira issue and link out to information about the build that was created to solve the Jira issue, and download that specific software binary, all from inside Jira Cloud.







Allowing deeper collaboration around the software binary itself, as well as the maturation of processes surrounding the actual software binary that will be delivered and/or deployed in production.







[url="]JFrog[/url] Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the liquid software company, has delivered a new integration with Jira which enables mutual JFrog and Atlassian users to streamline collaboration and traceability across the software delivery process, accelerating application releases and improving developer productivity.A new bi-directional integration between the end-to-end JFrog DevOps Platform [url="]Cloud+SaaS+offering[/url] and the [url="]Jira+Cloud+service[/url] links each Jira issue (such as a feature request, bug fix, etc.) to the binary or build that resolves this issue, which is managed in [url="]JFrog+Artifactory[/url]. Artifactory is the industry’s universal, hybrid, central repository management, and container registry solution, part of the JFrog DevOps Platform. This combination of best-in-class solutions allows developers, other technical stakeholders, as well as the product and business owners in the organization to have shared visibility, collaboration, and traceability around the software they create from planning to production."Unifying planning and development processes with best-in-breed tools to manage and deliver software packages provides a unique way to collaborate across a business," said Suzie Prince, Head of Product, DevOps, Atlassian. "JFrog's integrations with Atlassian help mutual customers improve the traceability of software throughout the delivery lifecycle."“We are excited about our collaboration with Atlassian, empowering teams to have shared visibility and collaboration - which are required for 'Liquid Software', in order to accelerate the flow of applications’ updates,” said Casey O'Mara, Vice President of World Wide Business Development, JFrog. “Considering that binaries - not source code - are what is actually being deployed to production and consumed by end users, the new integration allows developers to trace each Jira issue to the unit of value that was delivered to customers and collaborate more effectively around the lifecycle of software binaries.”The integration between the JFrog DevOps Platform and Jira Cloud provides the following benefits:To take advantage of the new capabilities, joint customers can simply install the “JFrog Platform Artifactory Application” from the [url="]Atlassian+Marketplace[/url]. To learn more, read [url="]this+blog+post[/url].JFrog is on a “Liquid Software” mission to enable the flow of software updates seamlessly and securely from the developer’s keystrokes to production. JFrog’s end-to-end, Universal, Hybrid [url="]DevOps+Platform[/url] provides the tools and visibility required by modern software development organizations to fully embrace the power of DevOps. JFrog’s Platform is available as open-source, self-managed, and SaaS services (with free tier) on AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. JFrog is trusted by millions of developers and thousands of customers, including the majority of the Fortune 100 companies that depend on JFrog solutions to manage their [url="]DevOps+pipelines[/url]. Learn more at [url="]jfrog.com[/url].

