Workiva Powers Internal Audit Teams With Intuitive Analytics and Automation Capabilities

[url="]Workiva+Inc.[/url] ( NYSE:NYSE:WK ) today released [url="]Audit+Analytics[/url], a new capability integrated into its fit-for-purpose Internal Audit Management solution. Audit Analytics strengthens risk assurance and greatly improves efficiency throughout the process for audit, compliance and risk leaders who are looking to initiate or optimize their approach to data analytics.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210427005683/en/



“We are continually enhancing our cloud platform to make it more open, intelligent and intuitive for our customers as they solve their complex business challenges,” said Julie Iskow, chief operating officer of Workiva. “We disrupted the audit market when we first entered it with our [url="]internal+audit+management+solution[/url]. Audit Analytics now provides risk leaders analytic solutions that are robust, easy to use, and can deliver a quick return on investment.”







Workiva’s Audit Analytics capabilities eliminate manual, sample-size testing by enabling full-population analysis and providing auditors with data insights that drive greater risk assurance; all without the need to learn proprietary scripting languages. Customers can upload data directly into Workiva’s cloud platform or employ Workiva’s chain automation technology to integrate scheduled imports of data from mission critical applications.







Leveraging Workiva’s pre-built analytics library in addition to any customer defined queries, the solution automatically scans and evaluates complete populations of data to rapidly identify anomalies, errors, potential fraud and trends for further investigation. This results in a more streamlined process that increases the efficiency and effectiveness of audit teams.







Workiva’s Audit Analytics was released at the [url="]2021+Amplify+Events+Series[/url] Audit Risk and Compliance Day, the first of four virtual events dedicated to simplifying complex work. To learn more, visit: [url="]workiva.com%2Faudit-analytics[/url].







About Workiva







Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) simplifies complex work for thousands of organizations worldwide. Customers trust Workiva’s open, intelligent and intuitive platform to connect data, documents and teams. The results: improved efficiency, greater transparency and less risk. Learn more at [url="]workiva.com[/url].







Request a Workiva demo: [url="]www.workiva.com%2Frequest-demo+%0A[/url]

Read the Workiva blog: [url="]www.workiva.com%2Fblog+%0A[/url]

Follow Workiva on LinkedIn: [url="]www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fworkiva+%0A[/url]

Like Workiva on Facebook: [url="]www.facebook.com%2Fworkiva%2F+%0A[/url]

Follow Workiva on Twitter: [url="]www.twitter.com%2FWorkiva+%0A[/url]

Follow Workiva on Instagram: [url="]www.instagram.com%2Fworkivalife[/url]





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210427005683/en/