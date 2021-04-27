GoDaddy Launches the Hub by GoDaddy Pro to Help Web Designers and Developers More Efficiently Manage their Businesses

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today announced the launch of the Hub by GoDaddy Pro, a new and free site experience for website designers and developers. The Hub brings together all of the GoDaddy Pro-specific tools and solutions into a single, intuitive dashboard.

The Hub provides a new integrated project, site and client management platform for GoDaddy Pro members so they can more easily navigate between projects and client sites, and efficiently run their business with new tools like to-do lists and timelines. The Hub is optimized to save Pro members time with capabilities like bulk updates across hundreds of sites for WordPress Core, plugins, and themes. GoDaddy Pro users report saving an average of three hours per site each month by using site maintenance tools available in the Hub. GoDaddy Pro members can also use the Hub to collaborate more easily with clients through account delegation and shared shopping features, making it easier than ever to deliver effective results for clients.

As part of the curated experience, GoDaddy Pro has prioritized support ticketing directly through the Hub, with access to a dedicated customer support team composed of experts who understand the specific needs of website designers and developers. Pro members can also connect with the broader web designer and developer community and exchange insights and learnings. GoDaddy Pro helps web professionals continue to grow their skill set with expert-led virtual events, access to courses on website design and development, as well as newsletters about how to scale their businesses.

"What impresses me most about the GoDaddy Hub is that it allows you to view all of your domains, products and resources in a single dashboard that's organized in a clean, intuitive format," said Paul Semanski, Founder & CEO of ThoughtBlazers. "It makes even the most complex projects much easier to manage and keep track of."

The launch of the Hub by GoDaddy Pro is the company's latest offering for website designers and developers. Earlier this month, GoDaddy also introduced Poynt - a GoDaddy brand for WooCommerce – a payment processing plugin that enables US-based businesses the ability to accept any major credit or debit card directly from their WooCommerce site.

"At GoDaddy, we know how important it is to save time for website designers and developers who are busy managing the everyday tasks for their clients," said Tara Wellington, Senior Director of Product Management at GoDaddy. "With the launch of the Hub, we're providing our GoDaddy Pro members with a new and improved way to more effectively run their businesses, as well as grow their community and strengthen their website design and development skills."

Learn more about the Hub by GoDaddy Pro here.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

Source: GoDaddy Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/godaddy-launches-the-hub-by-godaddy-pro-to-help-web-designers-and-developers-more-efficiently-manage-their-businesses-301277979.html

SOURCE GoDaddy Inc.