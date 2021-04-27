How Much Debt is Too Much?

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

How Much Debt is Too Much?

Author's Avatar
Rupert Hargreaves
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

"I do not like debt and do not like to invest in companies that have too much debt, particularly long-term debt. With long-term debt, increases in interest rates can drastically affect company profits and make future cash flows less predictable." --

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)

A high level of debt can be one of the most obvious red flags when it comes to evaluating companies. It can signify many different things, but the overriding consequence is a lack of financial flexibility.

The restrictions of borrowing

A company with no borrowing has more freedom to do it wants, as it does not have to appease creditors. A business with a high level of borrowing, on the other hand, can become a slave to creditors. In the worst-case scenario, the company's creditors can take over the enterprise if it becomes abundantly clear that the company is at risk of not being able to meet its repayment obligations.

As the above the quote above from Buffett explains, a high level of long-term debt can make it difficult to calculate a company's intrinsic value. Investors cannot place a future value on cash flows if the cash flows are highly uncertain. High debt repayment costs can make it challenging to forecast future cash flows.

How much is too much?

On the other hand, borrowing funds is often essential in order to get the business off the ground in the first place or grow at a profitable pace. The question is, how much debt is too much?

Some companies have successfully deployed large amounts of debt to improve returns. Others have not. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) has issued nearly $10 billion of Yen-denominated debt in recent years, with maturities stretching out to 40 years. The rate the conglomerate is paying on this 40-year debt was pegged at 2% at the time of the issue. Clearly, even Buffett has times where he believes taking on debt is a profitable endeavor, though investors should note Buffett's firm is able to secure more favorable deals due to its scale advantage.

Unfortunately, there's never going to be a definitive answer to the question of how much debt is too much. The answer to this question will vary depending on the company, sector, industry and economic environment, as well as the individual or company taking on the debt.

For example, a utility company may be able to borrow more than average. The balance sheets of these companies tend to be high in tangible assets with stable cash flows, which creditors are happy to lend against. However, as we saw with PG&E Corp. (

PGE, Financial), even utility companies can be thrown off course by a significant risk event such as refusing to update their equipment for so long that a widespread disaster is caused.

In the avove situation, hedge funds grabbed control of the business by acquiring debt claims from other creditors. PG&E is a perfect example of how creditors can take over a business when it becomes too reliant on debt (and PG&E didn't even use the debt to improve its business in the first place).

When a business (or person for that matter) relies too much on debt, there's always going to be the risk that thier creditors will desert them. It is important to keep in mind that creditors are never the friend of the borrower - they are also in the deal to make a profit.

The ability to roll over debt

Some of the biggest financial disasters of all time occurred because capital dried up. If banks had continued to lend to each other in 2008-09, the financial crisis could have been mitigated somewhat.

The Federal Reserve managed to avoid making the same mistakes this time last year. By showering Wall Street with money, companies like Carnival (

CCL, Financial) were able to raise billions. The amount of debt Carnival had going into the crisis didn't matter. What mattered was its ability to raise even more funds from creditors. In the first ten months of last year, U.S. corporations raised $2.2 trillion of debt - about $1.8 trillion of investment-grade corporate bonds and another $371 billion of "junk" rated debt. That's excluding equity fundraisings.

The availability of debt helped even highly-geared companies survive. Therefore, when looking for the answer to the question "how much debt should a company have?" one needs to consider both the company's balance sheet and the general credit environment.

Of course, zero debt is the best answer. However, other indicators like debt duration and if the interest rate on the debt is fixed or floating can give precious insights into the sustainability of the borrowing.

Disclosure: The author owns no share mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes) 0 responses
Author's Avatar
Rupert is a committed value investor and regularly writes and invests following the principles set out by Benjamin Graham. He is the editor and co-owner of Hidden Value Stocks, a quarterly investment newsletter aimed at institutional investors. Rupert holds qualifications from the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment and the CFA Society of the UK. He covers everything value investing for ValueWalk and other sites on a freelance basis.

Visit Rupert Hargreaves's Website