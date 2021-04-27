The OLB Group: An Interesting Set of Developments

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

The OLB Group: An Interesting Set of Developments

The company is adding AI-based analytics tools and providing other interesting offerings for merchants

Author's Avatar
Ishan Majumdar
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Brick-and-mortar businesses are slowly witnessing a resumption of footfall with the increasing number of vaccinations and the gradual recovery of the small and medium-sized business sector. Fintech player The OLB Group Inc. (

OLB, Financial), which has been supporting many such smaller merchants, had a slow 2020 on the financial front, but has made some valuable additions to its offerings.

The company is in the process of implementing artificial intelligence-based analytical tools for smaller merchants to cater to their issues of data deficit and gaps in data collection. The company's new offerings, coupled with increasing e-commerce activity, are expected to act as catalysts in the growth of OLB Group in 2021.

Artificial intelligence-based analytics for merchants

OLB Group recently announced its plan to implement AI and machine learning analytics onto its platform, which will allow merchants to access and respond to changing customer behaviors and preferences. The enhanced analytics features will work as an extension to the ShopFast merchant dashboard, a point-of-sale solution within OLB's OmniSoft cloud-based business management platform. It is worth highlighting that the pandemic brought a series of operational disruptions and business volatility that has challenged the ability of small and mid-sized merchants to serve customers reliably and engage their resources authentically. These new features are expected to offer data-driven insights into customer buying and browsing patterns, inventory and business processes as well as predictive analysis regarding consumer responses.

Moreover, in an environment where larger organizations are increasingly able to provide personalized experiences to their customers, management at OLB Group is inclined to empower small and medium-sized merchants to have access to solutions to better understand their customers in a cost-effective way. The new analytics features are expected to be available to all ShopFast merchants at no additional cost starting in the third quarter. This could act as an excellent opportunity for OLB's management to aggressively market ShopFast and increase its merchant base as well as its revenue.

Other key developments

Earlier this month, the company announced its plan to provide a broad set of merchant services solutions to three Class D minor league baseball teams operated by National Sports Services. The technology will be used by the Lafayette Aviators, Johnstown Mill Rats and The Spartanburgers, a team located in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The participating teams will be able to configure the solution to manage their specific operating needs and incorporate the platform's data analytics into specific promotional and marketing campaigns.

Apart from this, OLB Group also provided its customers an additional contactless payment option at the point of sale using traction-specific QR codes. The merchants utilizing these services can select acceptable funding sources, including Apple Pay and Google Pay, multiple cryptocurrency wallets and other digital payment applications. It is worth noting that in this pandemic-driven environment, contactless transactions have become increasingly popular. As such, OLB is on track to provide a cost-effective vehicle to merchants so they can enable encrypted and secured payment solutions.

In addition, the company facilitates contactless near-field communication transactions in order to utilize NFC-enabled cards and mobile devices at point-of-sale terminals equipped with NFC readers. Lastly, the company launched a service that helps merchants process cryptocurrency purchases in an effort to speed the transaction process on par with credit and debit processes. As a result, OLB Group appears to be well-equipped to thrive in this space over the long term.

Valuation

Illustrated in the above chart is a comparative analysis of the enterprise value-to-revenue multiple of the thinly traded stock, OLB Group, with its larger peers, Shopify Inc. (

SHOP, Financial) and Square Inc. (SQ, Financial). OLB is trading at a multiple of 3.64, which is well below its industry peers. The increased awareness about the company and its potential could lead to a rise in the trading volume and eventually to significant multiple expansion.

We see the same story in the price-book ratio comparison as well. Square and Shopify are trading at price-book ratios of 41.91 and 21.04, while OLB Group, despite having the same payment model, is trading significantly lower at 5.29. Obviously, it is unfair to expect OLB to garner a multiple above 20, but there is definite scope for improved market perception through better management communication. Interestingly, the company's management is making immense efforts in strengthening the balance sheet, which is evident with the recent payoff of its $7.7 million acquisition-related senior term loan originated in April 2018. This will lead to savings of $0.72 million in interest annually and reduces the capital gearing of the company.

As the overall economy has improved and businesses have reopened, the company has witnessed a month-over-month increase in the number of transactions in the recent quarter. The robust trends seen in e-commerce sales during the previous holiday season acted as a huge positive for OLB Group as well. To sum up, I believe the company's current share price of around $5.17 does not factor in the growth opportunities ahead, which is why the stock could be a highly attractive investment proposition.

Disclosure: No positions.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes) 0 responses
Author's Avatar
I am a qualified Chartered Accountant with a Masters in Management (Grande Ecole) from HEC Paris. I run a proprietary boutique financial advisory firm called Baptista Research (www.baptistaresearch.com) specializing in M&A, corporate advisory, equity research and valuation of listed companies. I have nearly a decade of experience spread across investment banks, financial advisory firms, investment funds and other corporates in many different geographies, such as France, Spain, India and others. I was a part of the LBO Financing team at BNP Paribas where I worked on deals with a combined enterprise value of over $1 billion. I have also worked in mergers and acquisitions with Credit Agricole CIB and corporate strategy with Groupe Danone SA. Over the years, I have developed a strong specialization in corporate valuations, strategy and financial analysis.

Visit Ishan Majumdar's Website