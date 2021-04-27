Cadence Collaborates with Arm to Accelerate Hyperscale Computing and 5G Communications SoC Development





Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that it is expanding its collaboration with Arm to speed hyperscale computing and 5G communications SoC development using Cadence tools and the new Arm Neoverse V1 and Neoverse N2 platforms. To build upon previous silicon successes where leading customers used the first-generation Arm Neoverse N1 platform and Cadence digital and verification tools on 7nm process technologies, Cadence optimized its digital and verification full flows to drive adoption of these latest platforms. Cadence also delivered comprehensive 5nm and 7nm RTL-to-GDS digital flow Rapid Adoption Kits (RAKs) to help customers optimize power, performance and area (PPA) goals and improve productivity.









To learn more about the Arm-based solutions from Cadence, visit www.cadence.com%2Fgo%2Fcadencearmsols.









Digital Full Flow and RAKs









The integrated digital full flow from Cadence has been proven on a 5nm, 4GHz Neoverse V1 implementation, delivering cutting-edge performancea key capability of the Neoverse platforms. Customers working on advanced-node designs, including 3D-IC chiplets, can use the new Cadence 5nm and 7nm RAKs to implement data center server-class CPUs more efficiently and speed time to tapeout. The complete Cadence RTL-to-GDS RAKs include the Genus Synthesis Solution, Modus DFT Software Solution, InnovusImplementation System, QuantusExtraction Solution, Tempus Timing Signoff Solution and ECO Option, Voltus IC Power Integrity Solution, Conformal Equivalence Checking and Conformal Low Power.









The digital full flow provides some key features to speed the delivery of 5nm and 7nm server-class designs, including:















Cadence iSpatial technology, which provides an integrated, predictable implementation flow for faster design closure









Integrated Tempus timing and Voltus IR analysis for true power integrity-driven timing signoff and optimization, which enables designers to deliver more reliable devices









The Tempus ECO Option offers signoff-accurate final design closure using path-based optimization to achieve optimal PPA













Verification Full Flow and Engines









In addition to benefiting from Cadences proven 5nm, 4GHz digital full flow, companies building Arm Neoverse-based SoCs can achieve the highest SoC-level verification throughput by leveraging Cadences verification full flow. In particular, the Cadence System VIP solution has been enhanced with checkers, verification plans and traffic generators to verify Arm Neoverse-based SoC coherency, performance and Arm SystemReady compliance. All Cadence verification engines, comprising Xcelium Logic Simulation, Palladium Z1 Emulation, Protium X1 Prototyping and JasperGold Formal Verification, are leveraged by these System VIP extensions to deliver a comprehensive SoC-level verification flow for Arm Neoverse-based SoCs.









The modern infrastructure requires greater performance and power efficiency to manage next-generation high-performance computing and cloud-to-edge workloads, said Chris Bergey, senior vice president and general manager, Infrastructure Line of Business, Arm. By working with Cadence to optimize its digital and verification full flows for Arm Neoverse-based solutions, our customers can develop industry-leading products with optimal PPA.









Arm and Cadence have a long history of collaborating on Arm IP development, with the Neoverse V1 and Neoverse N2 platforms being the most recent example, said Dr. Chin-Chi Teng, senior vice president and general manager in the Digital & Signoff Group at Cadence. By evaluating past customer successes with the Neoverse N1 platform, weve successfully optimized the Cadence digital and verification full flows to create high-frequency, low-power, high-quality server-class designs using Arms newest infrastructure platforms. With the new 5nm and 7nm RAKs and System VIP tools, our data center and 5G infrastructure customers can rapidly deliver innovative silicon solutions on schedule.









The Cadence digital full flow provides customers with a fast path to design closure and better predictability. The Cadence verification full flow is comprised of best-in-class engines, verification fabric technologies and solutions, which improve verification throughput. The Cadence flows support the broader Cadence Intelligent System Design strategy, enabling customers to achieve design excellence.









