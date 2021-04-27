ARIA Cybersecurity to Leverage NVIDIA Morpheus Framework for Cyber Attack Detection Applications

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ARIA Cybersecurity to Leverage NVIDIA Morpheus Framework for Cyber Attack Detection Applications

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Brings advanced data center and cybersecurity services to the edge cloud

BOSTON, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, a CSPi business ( CSPi) that delivers a software-defined approach for improved cyber-attack incident detection and response, announced today it will be using the NVIDIA Morpheus cybersecurity application framework to develop ARIA Software Defined Security (SDS) applications. The Morpheus framework combined with NVIDIA BlueField DPUs provides a powerful platform to support data-intensive applications and provide value-added cybersecurity services to edge cloud and 5G network build-outs. For effective cyber-attack detection and automated remediation, such applications require AI-driven ML processes run against real-time network traffic analytics.

Our collaboration with NVIDIA helps to solve the most challenging aspects of cybersecurity. We can now deliver cost-effective edge data center solutions that can perform wire-rate data analysis and effective threat detection. stated Gary Southwell, GM ARIA Cybersecurity. The Morpheus Cybersecurity Framework works with our ARIA ADR solution to find and then correlate suspicious activities within the network data. Only true attacks are identified and automatically shut down, resulting in minimal damage or data leakage, and all without analyst involvement. The machine learning capabilities within Morpheus give us new opportunities to identify novel cyber threats within the network traffic in addition to what we do today.

Developers will now be able to take advantage of the network visibility capabilities in ARIA Advanced Detection and Response (ADR) and ARIA Packet Intelligence (PI) and extend them to the edge of the Cloud or services networks without experiencing performance impact. The growing complexity of securing threat surfaces and the need to analyze increasing amounts of data makes these products valuable to OEMs and other service providers in developing distributed services that run at wire rates of up to 100Gb.

ABOUT ARIA CYBERSECURITY SOLUTIONS
ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, a business of CSPi Inc., recognizes that better, stronger, more effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach. Our solutions provide new ways to monitor internal traffic while capturing and feeding the right mix of analytics to security tools like SIEMs or our ARIA ADR solution to substantially improve threat detection and surgically disrupt cyberattacks and data exfiltrations. Customers in a range of industries rely on our solutions to improve their security postureno matter their environment. ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions include ARIA Software-Defined Security (SDS), Myricom SmartNIC network adapters, and nVoy Security appliances. With a proven track record supporting the Department of Defense and many intelligence agencies in their war on terror, and an award-winning portfolio of security solutions, ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions is committed to leading the way to ensure cybersecurity success. Learn more at ARIACybersecurity.com

Amy Carey
VP, Marketing
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODIyNDY1MyM0MTQxODQ3IzIwMTkxODM=
dc5d019b-ea14-4ebb-94d2-0ddd81f68e47
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0 responses
Author's Avatar
The author has not write a description yet...