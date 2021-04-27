Logo
Select Interior Concepts to Release First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 6, 2021 at Revised Conference Call Time

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Conference Call Time Revised to 10:00AM ET

ATLANTA, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Select Interior Concepts, Inc. ( SIC), a premier installer and nationwide distributor of interior building products, previously announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Thursday, May 6, 2021 before the market opens. In order to best accommodate analysts and investors ability to participate in the Companys and other building product companies conference calls, Select Interior Concepts will now host its first quarter earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6th at 10:00 AM ET.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-855-327-6838 from the U.S. approximately 15 minutes before the call. International callers can dial 1-604-235-2082. A webcast will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Companys website at https://ir.selectinteriorconcepts.com/news-and-events/investor-calendar.

A replay will be available on the Company's website after the completion of the call.

About Select Interior Concepts
Select Interior Concepts is a premier installer and nationwide distributor of interior building products with leading market positions in highly attractive markets. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Select Interior Concepts is listed on the NASDAQ. The Residential Design Services segment provides integrated design, sourcing and installation solutions to customers in the selection of a broad array of interior products and finishes, including flooring, cabinets, countertops, window treatments, and related interior items. The Architectural Surfaces Group segment distributes natural and engineered stone through a national network of distribution centers and showrooms under proprietary brand names such as MetroQuartz and PentalQuartz. For more information, visit: www.selectinteriorconcepts.com.

Investor Relations:
Joshua Large
(470) 381-4226
[email protected]

