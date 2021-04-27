Logo
PathPartner Collaborates with Quectel to Bring Driver Monitoring Solution to Automotive and Fleet Management Systems

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FREMONT, Calif., April 27, 2021

FREMONT, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PathPartner, in collaboration with Quectel, has announced a reliable and cost-effective Driver Monitoring Solution that utilizes Quectel's SC600 smart module. Leveraging Quectel's SC600 smart module's power, the solution meets the need for computation, intelligence on the edge, connectivity, and other functional requirements for next-generation driver monitoring and in-cabin occupancy applications, all packed in an extremely small form factor.

The DMS solution does more than driver monitoring (identification, drowsiness, inattention). It can detect cabin occupancy and left-out passengers alongside out-of-place detection for sending a reminder for seat-belt or airbag deployment. Designed to be extremely modular and customizable, the solution is available in multiple formats and packages to suit various needs and requirements.

Quectel's SC600, just one among a vast range of robust smart modules from Quectel, is a multi-mode Smart LTE Cat 6 module that includes 64-bit Octa-core ARM cortex A53 and integrated Android OS/Wi-Fi/Bluetooth/GNSS in one module. It offers industry leading performance for implementing the complex vision and AI algorithms combined with a rich set of interfaces including LCM, Camera, Touch Panel, MIC, SPK, UART, USB, I2Cand SPI, which make it an ideal choice for such a multifunctional ECU.

"Driven by the current need and regulatory tailwind, automakers across the globe are looking up to the aftermarket product makers and retrofitted safety devices for various advanced safety solutions, and driver monitoring is quickly becoming a key priority for them. PathPartner's DMS based on Quectel's SC600 smart module offers a very reliable and highly accurate driver monitoring solution," said Raman Narayanan, Country Manager (North America) at PathPartner. "The Quectel SC600 is designed to support leading performance and various multimedia features, making it ideal for a robust driver monitoring solution. This enables our customers to easily deploy advanced safety solutions in their next automotive and telematics solutions."

Quectel "We're delighted PathPartner has selected our SC600 LTE Cat 6 smart module for its driver monitoring solution," said Michael Wallon, VP Sales APAC and ANZ, Quectel Wireless Solutions. "Driver monitoring and passenger safety are vital for keeping travelers safe and ensuring efficient operations. With Quectel, PathPartner is enabling exactly that and helping to build a smarter world."

About Quectel

Quectel's passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we create superior cellular and GNSS modules backed by outstanding support and services. Our growing global team of 2200 professionals, the largest in the IoT modules industry worldwide, ensures we are first to market and continue to set the development pace. Listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (603236.SS), our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT worldwide.

For more information: http://www.quectel.com/, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About PathPartner

PathPartner is a product R&D and engineering specialist. We help our clients develop, productize, and maintain advanced technology products. With our full stack engineering services, re-usable solution accelerators, and unparalleled experience in transforming innovative ideas into full-fledged products, PathPartner provides its clients with the advantage of top-of-the-line technologies, superior performance and faster time-to-market. With extensive expertise in embedded systems, computer vision, deep learning, multimedia and imaging technologies, PathPartner provides next-gen technology solutions to customers in the automotive, internet of things, intelligent devices and digital media products domain.

PathPartner's catalog of products and services continues to expand. To know more details and collaborate on next-gen products, please visit http://www.pathpartnertech.com/ and LinkedIn or write to us at [email protected].

Media Contact:
Neal Leavitt
Leavitt Communications
[email protected]
760/639-2900

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pathpartner-collaborates-with-quectel-to-bring-driver-monitoring-solution-to-automotive-and-fleet-management-systems-301278429.html

SOURCE PathPartner

