CORRECTING and REPLACING Citi Fourth Quarter 2021 and First Quarter, Second Quarter and Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Reviews





Second paragraph, all four bulleted items of release dated April 26, 2021, remove: (11am ET) and (10am ET). Also, third paragraph, first sentence, should read: ...January 14, April 14, July 15 and October 14... (instead of ...January 14 and 10:00 a.m. (ET) on April 14, July 15 and October 14...)









The updated release reads:









CITI FOURTH QUARTER 2021 AND FIRST QUARTER, SECOND QUARTER AND THIRD QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS REVIEWS









Citigroup will issue its financial results via press release at approximately 8 a.m. (ET) on the following dates:















4Q21 Friday, January 14, 2022









1Q22 Thursday, April 14, 2022









2Q22 Friday, July 15, 2022









3Q22 Friday, October 14, 2022













At 11:00 a.m. (ET) on January 14, April 14, July 15 and October 14, results will be reviewed via live webcast and teleconference. The press release, webcast and presentation materials will be available at www.citigroup.com%2Fciti%2Finvestor. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available shortly after the event. Dial-in information will be provided at a later date.









View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210426005786/en/