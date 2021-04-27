Logo
Genpact Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Unitil & Genworth Financial to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, May 3:

  • Genpact Limited (NYSE:G, Financial) will replace Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW, Financial) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Genworth Financial will replace Glu Mobile Inc. (NASD:GLUU) in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P 500 constituent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASD: EA) is acquiring Glu Mobile in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions. Genworth Financial is more representative of the small-cap market space.
  • Unitil Corp. (NYSE:UTL, Financial) will replace Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Macquarie Group is acquiring Waddell & Reed Financial in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective
Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

May 3, 2021

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Genpact

G

Information Technology

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Genworth Financial

GNW

Financials

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Unitil

UTL

Utilities

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Genworth Financial

GNW

Financials

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Waddell & Reed Financial

WDR

Financials

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Glu Mobile

GLUU

Communication Services

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
[email protected]

Media Inquiries
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genpact-set-to-join-sp-midcap-400-unitil--genworth-financial-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-301278490.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

