Genpact Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Unitil & Genworth Financial to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, May 3:

Genpact Limited ( NYSE:G , Financial) will replace Genworth Financial Inc. ( NYSE:GNW , Financial) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Genworth Financial will replace Glu Mobile Inc. (NASD:GLUU) in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P 500 constituent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASD: EA) is acquiring Glu Mobile in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions. Genworth Financial is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name: S&P MidCap 400
Action: Addition
Company Name: Genpact
Ticker: G
GICS Sector: Information Technology

Index Name: S&P MidCap 400
Action: Deletion
Company Name: Genworth Financial
Ticker: GNW
GICS Sector: Financials

Index Name: S&P SmallCap 600
Action: Addition
Company Name: Unitil
Ticker: UTL
GICS Sector: Utilities

Index Name: S&P SmallCap 600
Action: Addition
Company Name: Genworth Financial
Ticker: GNW
GICS Sector: Financials

Index Name: S&P SmallCap 600
Action: Deletion
Company Name: Waddell & Reed Financial
Ticker: WDR
GICS Sector: Financials

Index Name: S&P SmallCap 600
Action: Deletion
Company Name: Glu Mobile
Ticker: GLUU
GICS Sector: Communication Services

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

