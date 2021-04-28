5 Health Care Stocks Growing Fast

Investors may be interested in the following health care companies, as they have expanded their revenue per share and Ebitda per share by more than 10% over the trailing five-year and 10-year periods through April 28.

UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s (UNH) revenue per share and Ebitda per share have increased 10.20% and 14.70%, respectively, over the past five years. Over a 10-year period, they grew by 13.10% and 12.80%.

The U.S. private health insurance provider has a market cap of $369.63 billion and an enterprise value of $392.97 billion.

The price-book ratio is 5.33. The share price has been as high as $393.92 and as low as $273.25 in the last year; it is currently 0.74% below its 52-week high and 43.10% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.90% of outstanding shares, followed by Dodge & Cox with 0.55% and Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.34%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Over the past five years, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) has seen its revenue increase 13.20% and its Ebitda rise 19.60%. Over a 10-year period, the increases were 10.90% and 16.30%, respectively.

The company, which provides scientific instruments and laboratory equipment, has a market cap of $193.73 billion and an enterprise value of $205.14 billion.

The price-earnings ratio is 30.90. The share price has been as high as $532.57 and as low as $316.36 in the last year; it is currently 7.45% below its 52-week high and 55.81% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.12% of outstanding shares, followed by Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.74%, BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with 0.55% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.46%.

CSL

The revenue per share of CSL Ltd. (CSLLY) has grown by 14.70% and its Ebitda per share has increased by 14.60% over a five-year period. Over the past 10 years, the metrics increased by 15.60% and 15.40%, respectively.

The biotech company has a market cap of $95.30 billion and an enterprise value of $99.02 billion.

The price-earnings ratio is 33.77 and the price-book ratio is 11.56. The share price has been as high as $117.98 and as low as $91.04 in the last year; it is currently 11.26% below its 52-week high and 15% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.04% of outstanding shares.

Humana

Over a five-year period, the revenue per share and Ebitda per share of Humana Inc. (HUM) have grown by 10.10% and 16.70%, respectively. Over a 10-year period, the company has reported a growth of 10.50% for its Ebitda and 10.60% for its revenue.

The U.S. private health insurer has a market cap of $56.16 billion and an enterprise value of $58.46 billion.

The price-earnings ratio is 17.21. The share price has been as high as $474.70 and as low as $356 in the last year; it is currently 8.30% below its 52-week high and 22.27% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is the Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.24% of outstanding shares, followed by Mandel with 1.17% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.74%.

M3

M3 Inc. (MTHRY) registered a five-year performance for its revenue per share of 19.80% and for its Ebitda per share of 16.60%. Over a 10-year period, the growth rates were 28.10% and 19.90%, respectively.

The company, which provides medical-related services, has a market cap of $53.10 billion and an enterprise value of $52.30 billion.

The price-earnings ratio is 185. The share price has been as high as $45.61 and as low as $33.41 in the last three months; it is currently 23.42% below its three-month high and 4.55% above its three-month low.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.