RingCentral Brings Accessible, Mobile Communications to CNIB Foundation

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

RingCentral Brings Accessible, Mobile Communications to CNIB Foundation

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image



RingCentral%2C+Inc. (

NYSE:RNG, Financial), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that the CNIB Foundation (Canadian National Institute for the Blind), Canada's oldest and largest organization serving people with sight loss, has selected RingCentral Office as its cloud communications solution. RingCentral provides accessible, cloud-based communications capabilities that enable CNIB Foundations staff to more effectively connect, communicate, and collaborate with each other.



As an organization dedicated to helping people with sight loss lead independent, active lives, the CNIB Foundation needed a communications solution that was accessible by design. They were previously hampered by an on-premise legacy PBX system, as that was the only option available that offered accessibility features. Without RingCentral, the CNIB Foundation found it difficult to modernize their communications infrastructure and offer a more mobile solution for its staff.



The switch to modern communications was challenging because there are not many technology solutions that cater to people with sight loss. Features such as screen magnification, screen reading, and keyboard-controlled hot keys are essential to CNIB Foundations workforce, as 20 percent are people with sight loss. They selected Web Content Accessibility Guidelines-compliant RingCentral Office for its ability to seamlessly switch from desktop to mobile, making it easy for those who are blind or partially sighted to work from anywhere. With the organization's mission to enable people impacted by blindness to "live the lives they choose", RingCentral was the right technology fit.



Our goal is to give people with sight loss the tools, programs, and support they need to lead full, barrier-free lives, said Frank Lombardo, vice president, Property and Technology for CNIB. By providing us with an accessible communications solution, RingCentral is playing an integral role in advancing this mission. We're also very excited to be part of RingCentrals Customer Advisory Board, which gives us a platform to provide insights into technological advancements that can be developed when it comes to designing for accessibility.



With 54 offices spread across Canada, a cloud-based communications approach was important for the CNIB Foundation. It was also cumbersome to coordinate office moves with infrastructure, equipment, and all the added moving costs associated with on-premise solutions. With its communications now in the cloud with RingCentral, the non-profit can be more agile in the way they provision new users, enabling them to deploy donor funds in a more meaningful way.



CNIB Foundation does incredible work advocating for Canadians with sight loss. I am thrilled that RingCentral is able to partner with them to help enable their workforce to be more productive and mobile, said Phil Sorgen, chief revenue officer for RingCentral. Technology has the potential to level the economic playing field for people with disabilities. Together, we can promote accessibility within communication tools so that every individual is empowered to thrive.



About RingCentral



RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone(MVP) platform. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral offers three key products in its portfolio including RingCentral Office, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and a cloud phone system, Glipthe company's free video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings, and RingCentral cloud Contact Center solutions. RingCentrals open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.



2021 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, Message Video Phone, MVP, RingCentral Office, Glip, Smart Video Meetings, and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210428005219/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)