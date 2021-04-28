Logo
Ooma Adds Cellular Mode to Home Phone Mobile App, Giving Users a More Reliable Connection on the Go

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image



Ooma%2C+Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced that it has added Cellular Mode to the Ooma Home Phone mobile app, giving users of the Ooma home phone service a new option for reliable connections when calling on the go.



Ooma home phone service (https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ooma.com%2Fhome-phone-service%2F) is the top-rated voice over internet (VoIP) service, based on surveys by a top consumer publication, and offers free calling users only pay applicable taxes and fees. The companion Ooma Home Phone mobile app (https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ooma.com%2Fhome-phone-service%2Ffree-calling-app%2F), available free for iOS and Android, makes it easy to place and receive home phone calls through a smartphone or tablet.



There are two ways to connect when using the Ooma mobile app:





  • VoIP Mode Uses the mobile devices internet connection for Ooma calls. That connection can be through Wi-Fi or the wireless carriers data network. Wi-Fi is particularly popular when traveling outside the United States or Canada, because Ooma calls through Wi-Fi dont incur any cellular roaming or long-distance fees. Connecting through the carriers data network can be preferable if the device has a high-capacity or unlimited data plan.







  • Cellular Mode (new!) Uses the mobile devices voice network for Ooma calls. In many cases, the voice network connection is stronger than the data network connection, especially when in motion. Also, Cellular Mode may be more affordable when the service plan provides unlimited voice minutes but puts a cap on data usage.





Were pleased to give Ooma residential customers the flexibility to select the calling mode that works best in any given situation for example, Wi-Fi while indoors at a school or office, cellular data while standing still outdoors in an area with strong coverage, or cellular voice during a road trip, said Tim Sullivan, vice president of retail sales at Ooma. One common use case is commuters or truck drivers who have family in India or elsewhere abroad and use the Ooma app in Cellular Mode on the road to avoid data overages while still enjoying Oomas low international calling rates.



Ooma Telo is typically much less expensive and more feature-rich than traditional phone service, provides unlimited nationwide calling, and offers Oomas PureVoice HD technology for crystal clear connections even in challenging internet connectivity environments. Ooma also provides a callers location to local 911 operators, unlike mobile phones. The optional Ooma Premier service (https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ooma.com%2Fhome-phone-service%2Fpremier%2F) offers a range of advanced features that include robocall blocking, voicemail-to-email forwarding, and a second phone number.



More information on Cellular Mode is available at https%3A%2F%2Fsupport.ooma.com%2Fhome%2Fooma-app-faq%2F%23which-calling-mode-should-i-use-between-voip-and-cellular. Cellular Mode is also a feature of the mobile calling app for the Ooma Office business phone service (https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ooma.com%2Fsmall-business-phone-systems%2F); more information is available at https%3A%2F%2Fsupport.ooma.com%2Foffice%2Fhow-to-choose-the-best-calling-mode%2F.



About Ooma, Inc.



Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features including messaging, intelligent virtual attendants, and video conferencing to help them run more efficiently. For consumers, Oomas residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210428005046/en/

