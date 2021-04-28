Colony Capital and Digital Colony Appoint Michael Bucey and Josh Joshi as Operating Partners





Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) and Digital Colony, its leading global digital infrastructure investment arm, today announced the addition of two new Operating Partners to Digital Colony Michael Bucey, former COO of Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia ("Protelindo") and Josh Joshi, former CFO of Interxion.





Over the last several years, Digital Colony has more than tripled the size of its team and is now one of the worlds largest and leading digital infrastructure investment firms. As the firm enters the next phase of development, these seasoned industry veterans will contribute to the ongoing development of Digital Colonys managed portfolio companies and support the firms continued growth.









We are pleased to welcome Michael and Josh to our best-in-class Operating Partners team, said Marc Ganzi, President and CEO of Colony Capital and CEO of Digital Colony. They both have an outstanding track record in their respective sectors, and their insights and networks across the global digital infrastructure markets will help us further develop Digital Colonys footprint globally. Their focus will be on developing and driving Digital Colonys operator-led strategy, performance at our portfolio companies, and maximizing value for our customers, employees and investors.









Mr. Buceys primary role at Digital Colony will be to support the firms tower operations in new markets as the firm grows globally, providing invaluable perspectives to the firm as mobile network operators in emerging markets continue building out and densifying their networks.









Mr. Joshis primary role at Digital Colony will be to focus on evaluating and expanding the firms data center developments in the hyperscale, enterprise and edge sectors, utilizing his significant relevant experience working in dynamic and high growth situations across multiple international markets.









About Michael Bucey









Mr. Bucey has over 21 years of experience developing tower portfolios in emerging economies globally. Mr. Bucey pioneered the worlds first international tower markets in Mexico and Brazil where he executed groundbreaking sale lease back and build to suit transactions. Mr. Bucey went on to expand the tower model by creating market leading portfolios in Indonesia, Myanmar, and The Netherlands. Prior to joining Digital Colony, he served as COO and a member of the Board of Directors of Protelindo, the largest independent owner and operator of wireless infrastructure in Indonesia. Previously, Mr. Bucey was Vice President of Development at American Tower do Brasil and developed wireless networks for Nokia in several European countries.









Mr. Bucey received a Bachelors degree in Business Economics from Miami University of Ohio in 1993.









About Josh Joshi









Mr. Joshi has over 20 years of experience of building value in the digital infrastructure sector, holding senior positions at several multinational companies. Prior to joining Digital Colony, he served for over a decade as CFO of Interxion, a leading provider of carrier- and cloud-neutral data center solutions across EMEA, which was acquired by Digital Realty in 2019. Previously he served as CFO of TeleCity plc, a pan European carrier-neutral data center business. Mr. Joshi was co-founder and CFO of private-equity-backed Storm Telecommunications Limited, a U.S. and pan European voice, data and network service provider. Earlier in his career, Mr. Joshi spent 8 years in professional practice, predominantly with Arthur Andersen.









Mr. Joshi holds a Bachelors Degree in Civil Engineering from Imperial College, London and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.









About Colony Capital









Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages a $52 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $30 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform. Colony Capital, structured as a REIT, is headquartered in Boca Raton with key offices in Los Angeles, New York, London and Singapore, and has over 350 employees across 13 locations in 8 countries. For more information, please visit www.clny.com









About Digital Colony









Digital Colony is a leading global investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, and small cells, the firm manages a $30 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners. Digital Colony, a subsidiary of Colony Capital Inc. ( NYSE:CLNY, Financial), is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.digitalcolony.com





