LinkedIn Names Amazon No. 1 Company Where Americans Want to Work in 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image



(NASDAQ: AMZN)LinkedIn today named Amazon the No. 1 company where Americans want to work in 2021, up from No. 3 in 2019. Amazon ranked first on LinkedIns Top Companies list, an annual list that identifies the most sought-after places to work. Using data from LinkedIns 740 million members, LinkedIns Top Companies list is designed to help professionals identify the best companies to grow their careers. LinkedIns methodology evaluates how companies attract and retain the best talent, including through promotions, funding opportunities for employees to learn new skills, gender diversity, and hiring people from all backgrounds and levels of education. LinkedIn also looked at how much recruiters from other companies search for employees currently working at Amazon.



Being Earths Most Customer-Centric company and Earths Best Employer are two sides of the same coinwere able to obsess over customers because weve created a great work environment for our employees. I believe one of the biggest reasons that people want to work at Amazon is our culture of innovation. We are inventors at heart and provide our employees with an opportunity to think big and try things that have never been done before, said Beth Galetti, Amazons Senior Vice President of People eXperience and Technology at Amazon. A huge thanks to our teams around the world for playing their part in making Amazon a great place to work.



In 2020, Amazon created more than 400,000 jobs in the U.S. and 500,000 globally. Here are some figures on our job-creation efforts and the innovative and safe work environment that we strive to create for our employees:





  • We received more than 30 million job applications for roles at Amazon in 2020, almost double the number from 2019.





  • Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, weve done more than 240,000 virtual interviews with candidates for corporate and tech roles.





  • Of the 400,000 people we hired in 2020 across our U.S. operations network, 45% were previously unemployed. Nearly 30,000 joined Amazon from the manufacturing sector, another 19,000 from traditional retail, and 16,500 from education and healthcare.





  • More than 60% of the people who joined Amazons customer fulfillment network in 2020 are now paid more than they were paid in their previous job. Every Amazon job comes with a starting+pay+of+at+least+%2415+an+hour, more than twice the federal minimum wage.





  • In 2020, we promoted more than 68,000 employees globally, and 93% of Amazon new hires last year cited our company-funded skills training programs as a reason to stay at Amazon. Amazon is investing $700 million in upskilling 100,000 employees in the U.S. by 2025 so they can access in-demand and higher-paying jobs.





Amazon currently employs more than 950,000 people in the U.S. at its headquarters in the Puget Sound region in Washington state and in Arlington, Virginia; the Amazon campus in Nashville, Tennessee; its 18 Tech Hubs; and the companys growing network of logistics, retail, and data center facilities across more than 40 states. Amazon currently has more than 30,000 positions open in the U.S.



For four consecutive years, LinkedIn has ranked Amazon among the top three companies in the U.S. where Americans want to work. Additionally, Amazon currently ranks No. 2 on the Worlds Best Employers list from Forbes and on Fortunes Worlds Most Admired Companies list. Amazon was also selected by Fast Company as one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators. Amazon was awarded a top score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundations Corporate Equality Index, which recognizes the best workplaces for the LGBTQ+ community, and awarded the Lee Anderson Veteran and Military Spouse Employment Award for excellence in hiring, training, and retaining veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses. Amazon was also named as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion by the Disability Equality Index.



For more information about LinkedIns ranking and their methodology, see here. To apply for a job at Amazon, visit www.amazon.jobs.



About Amazon


Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210428005638/en/

