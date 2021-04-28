Logo
Keysight Technologies Announces Customized GaN Test Board for the PD1500A Dynamic Power Device Analyzer / Double-Pulse Tester

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image



Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced a customized gallium nitride (GaN) test board for the companys dynamic power device analyzer / double-pulse tester (PD1500A), enabling Tier 1 and OEM power converter designers to reduce prototype cycles and speed introduction of new products.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210428005578/en/

Keysight's customized gallium nitride (GaN) test board for the PD1500A dynamic power device analyzer / double-pulse tester enables Tier 1 and OEM power converter designers to reduce prototype cycles and speed introduction of new products. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Keysight's customized gallium nitride (GaN) test board for the PD1500A dynamic power device analyzer / double-pulse tester enables Tier 1 and OEM power converter designers to reduce prototype cycles and speed introduction of new products. (Graphic: Business Wire)



Power converters are a key component for enabling the electrification of the transportation, renewable energy and industrial markets. For e-Mobility, the main application of the power converter (i.e. traction inverter) is to efficiently convert the power stored in an electronic vehicles (EVs) high voltage battery pack to drive the AC motor. There are many other applications for the power converter in EVs (see figure), including the on-board charger, which is the key link for vehicle to grid applications.



To facilitate advances in power converter design, new wide-bandgap (WBG) semiconductor technologies are being commercialized, providing improvements in speed, voltage and thermal operation. This, in turn, improves efficiency, while decreasing size and reducing cost. However, the resulting high-performance power converters are proving difficult to design.



To deliver consistent, reliable characterization of WBG semiconductors, Keysight developed the PD1500A dynamic power device analyzer platform. The PD1500A is modular, allowing discrete silicon (Si) and silicon carbide (SiC) based power devices to be characterized. Now with a customized GaN test board, Keysights PD1500A delivers repeatable and reliable characterization for faster switching devices.



GaN is currently only targeting on-board chargers and DC:DC converters in EVs. However, with the advent of vertical GaN, expectations are that operating voltages will catch up with SiC (1.2kV and higher), making GaN a potential choice for higher power applications in e-Mobility.



Keysights measurement science enables a commercially available solution for repeatable and reliable characterization of GaN power devices, accelerating the ability of OEM and Tier 1 providers to introduce competitive EV technology to the market.



Additional information



About Keysight Technologies



Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysights dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrows technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com



Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.keysight.com%2Fgo%2Fnews and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210428005578/en/

