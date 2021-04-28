Logo
Uber and Walgreens Launch New Nationwide Vaccine Appointment and Ride Scheduling Feature Through the Uber app

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image



Today, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and Walgreens unveiled a new feature that allows consumers to book vaccination appointments at a Walgreens location and also schedule their Uber ride to the vaccination appointment all with a few taps through the Uber app.



With all adults in the United States eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Uber and Walgreens remain focused on helping ensure that transportation is never a barrier to receiving a vaccination. The new Uber app feature is the result of months of collaboration between the two companies. This new feature and many other new additions to Uber and UberEats were unveiled today in a global+announcement from Uber.



Beginning today, Uber users will see a new Vaccine option in their Uber app and can choose to schedule an appointment at Walgreens. After adding a zip code and selecting from the available appointment times, users will have the option to reserve a ride to the appointment by scheduling a pickup time and location. Before the appointment, a push notification will remind users of their upcoming ride to their vaccination appointment.



Were committed to helping ensure that transportation is not a barrier to getting vaccinated. We know that by making it easier to get to an appointment, more people will get vaccinated, said Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. By partnering with Walgreens, our goal is to make getting that shot as easy as booking a ride with Uber.



As COVID-19 vaccine inventories expand, so has our shared commitment with Uber to providing innovations that help accelerate access to the vaccine for communities across America, said John Standley, president, Walgreens.



This new Uber app feature is available to all Uber users in the United States. Appointments are subject to availability. Additionally, Walgreens and Uber maintain their focus on driving equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for underserved areas. The two companies recently held vaccination clinics in Atlanta, El Paso, Chicago, Houston and Milwaukee and are planning more clinics targeting other communities hardest hit by the pandemic. Uber facilitated free transportation to those clinics and has committed 10+million+free+or+discounted+rides to COVID-19 vaccination appointments for underserved populations around the world.



Working with PayPal, Uber and Walgreens also recently created the Vaccine Access Fund. The three companies have initially contributed $11 million dollars and have encouraged customers to donate too. People can support the Vaccine Access Fund by donating to PayPal+Giving+Fund, which is a registered 501(c)(3) charity, including through+the+Uber+app. The fund will be granted to and managed by the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), a national nonprofit community development organization, to help ensure transportation is never a barrier to getting a COVID-19 vaccine.



About Walgreens



Walgreens (www.walgreens.com%29 is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy. As Americas most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and wellbeing of every community in America. Operating more than 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 8 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with platforms bringing together physical and digital, supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.



About Uber



Ubers mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

