Manufacturers embracing Edge computing to manage growing factory data

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Manufacturers embracing Edge computing to manage growing factory data

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

69% of manufacturers surveyed using Edge computing solutions to better acquire, analyze and act on critical data

PR Newswire

DENVER, April 28, 2021

DENVER, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Manufacturers are undergoing fast, disruptive changes in their operations as they automate their facilities with IoT, smart sensors, AI and robotics. According to survey data from IDC Research, sponsored by Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), 74% of operational data will be acquired, analyzed, and acted on within the factory. Edge computing approaches put data processing and storage closer to the network edge where people, processes and items in motion reside.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/85243510-lumen-technologies-idc-edge-computing-manufacturing/

As manufacturers look to gain a competitive advantage, they must continually improve process efficiency and data plays a key part. Edge computing also plays a critical role in improving process efficiency as it is essential to connecting operational data and assets and complements both cloud computing and the IoT.

"In manufacturing, a company cannot have a cloud strategy without an edge strategy," said Jonathan Lang, Research Manager, Worldwide IT/OT Convergence Strategies, IDC. "Edge computing can address the latency, reliability, and security requirements of industrial operations while opening the world of possibilities that remote connectivity offers. Edge computing use cases can increase Industry 4.0 maturity and support the resilient decision-making necessary to thrive in today's markets."

See how Lumen can help manufacturers design automated factories, a resilient supply chain and use data to make rapid and effective decisions: https://discover.lumen.com/l/edge-for-manufacturing

With Edge computing, manufacturers can monitor overall equipment effectiveness across the factory floor through IoT and smart sensors and use predictive maintenance tools to detect and fix potential problems before they happen. Edge computing can also enable real-time asset tracking and increased visibility across the supply chain, analytics driven procurement, and real-time inventory management for an efficient and transparent value chain.

The industrial environment is changing faster than ever, and manufacturing resiliency relies on data for rapid and effective decisions. Edge computing will play an important role in any manufacturer's connectivity strategy in part to manage essential data.

Additional Resources:

About Lumen Technologies:

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences. Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com/home, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks of Lumen Technologies LLC in the United States. Lumen Technologies LLC is a wholly owned affiliate of Lumen Technologies Inc.

Edge computing is key to connecting operational data and assets for manufacturers.
Edge computing can address the latency, reliability, and security requirements of industrial operations.
Lumen Logo

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manufacturers-embracing-edge-computing-to-manage-growing-factory-data-301278780.html

SOURCE Lumen Technologies

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)