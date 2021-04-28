CoreLogic Shareholders Approve Acquisition by Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners





CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today announced that its shareholders voted to approve the Companys acquisition by funds managed by Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners for $80 per share in cash. The completion of the transaction remains subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.









This is a significant milestone for CoreLogic and a very positive outcome for our shareholders. With their overwhelming support, we expect to be able to close the transaction during the second quarter, said CoreLogic Chairman Paul Folino.









Stone Point is excited to work with the CoreLogic leadership team to support the companys next phase of growth. CoreLogics data and software platforms help power the housing and insurance industries, both of which are undergoing a digital transformation. We believe our financial services domain expertise and partnership can accelerate CoreLogics momentum as it delivers new innovative solutions to its customers, said Chuck Davis, CEO of Stone Point Capital.









CoreLogic is a market leader with a long history of serving customers with powerful data technology and a future vision to innovate across the real estate ecosystem. We are excited that we are one step closer to supporting CoreLogic in its next chapter of transformational growth, added Deven Parekh, Managing Director at Insight Partners.









Evercore is serving as financial advisor to CoreLogic and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is serving as the Companys legal advisor.









About CoreLogic









CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), the leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants to help millions of people find, buy, and protect their homes. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.









Safe Harbor / Forward Looking Statements









Certain statements made in this communication are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including but not limited to those statements related to the acquisition of CoreLogic by affiliates of Stone Point Capital Partners and Insight Partners (the Merger), including financial estimates and statements as to the expected timing, completion and effects of the Merger. Risks and uncertainties exist that may cause the results to differ materially from those set forth in these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: (i) the completion of the Merger on the anticipated terms and timing, including obtaining required regulatory approvals, and the satisfaction of other conditions to the completion of the acquisition, (ii) the ability of Stone Point Capital Partners and Insight Partners to obtain the necessary financing arrangements set forth in the commitment letters received in connection with the Merger; (iii) potential litigation relating to the Merger that could be instituted against Stone Point Capital Partners, Insight Partners, CoreLogic or their respective directors, managers or officers, including the effects of any outcomes related thereto; (iv) the risk that disruptions from the Merger will harm CoreLogics business, including current plans and operations; (v) the ability of CoreLogic to retain and hire key personnel; (vi) potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the Merger; (vii) continued availability of capital and financing and rating agency actions; (viii) legislative, regulatory and economic developments; (ix) potential business uncertainty, including changes to existing business relationships, during the pendency of the Merger that could affect CoreLogics financial performance; (x) certain restrictions during the pendency of the Merger that may impact CoreLogics ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; (xi) unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including but not limited to acts of terrorism, outbreaks of war or hostilities or the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as managements response to any of the aforementioned factors; (xii) the possibility that the Merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; (xiii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the Merger, including in circumstances requiring CoreLogic to pay a termination fee; (xiv) those risks and uncertainties set forth in Part I, Item 1A of CoreLogics most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Part II, Item 1A of CoreLogics subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as such risk factors may be amended, supplemented or superseded from time to time by other reports filed by CoreLogic with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC); and (xv) those risks described in the definitive proxy statement that was filed with the SEC on March 30, 2021 (as supplemented on April 5, 2021 and April 16, 2021) and is available from the sources indicated below. These risks, as well as other risks associated with the Merger, are more fully discussed in the definitive proxy statement that was filed with the SEC on March 30, 2021, in connection with the Merger (as supplemented on April 5, 2021 and April 16, 2021). While the list of factors presented here and in the definitive proxy statement are considered representative, no such list should be considered a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Consequences of material differences in results as compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, business disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal liability to third parties and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on CoreLogics consolidated financial condition, results of operations, credit rating or liquidity. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. CoreLogic does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.





