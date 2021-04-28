The stock of Iconix Brand Group (NAS:ICON, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $2 per share and the market cap of $28.9 million, Iconix Brand Group stock appears to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Iconix Brand Group is shown in the chart below.

Because Iconix Brand Group is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Iconix Brand Group has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.12, which ranks worse than 74% of the companies in the industry of Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Iconix Brand Group's financial strength as 2 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Iconix Brand Group over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Iconix Brand Group has been profitable 5 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $117.9 million and loss of $9.92 a share. Its operating margin is 43.57%, which ranks better than 99% of the companies in the industry of Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories. Overall, the profitability of Iconix Brand Group is ranked 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Iconix Brand Group over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Iconix Brand Group's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories. Iconix Brand Group's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 59.3%, which ranks better than 93% of the companies in the industry of Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Iconix Brand Group's ROIC is 12.85 while its WACC came in at 9.71. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Iconix Brand Group is shown below:

To conclude, the stock of Iconix Brand Group (NAS:ICON, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 93% of the companies in the industry of Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories. To learn more about Iconix Brand Group stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.