UPDATED Alexion to Report First Quarter 2021 Results on Friday, April 30, 2021





Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALXN) today announced that the Company will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 before the US financial markets open on April 30, 2021, rather than on May 3, 2021 as previously announced.









Given the previously announced agreement to be acquired by AstraZeneca, Alexion will not be hosting a conference call. Earnings materials will be made available publicly on the Investor Relations page of our website at http%3A%2F%2Fir.alexion.com. Questions may be directed to the Investor Relations team via e-mail at [email protected] or the contact information below.









AstraZeneca and Alexion Combination









On December 12, 2020, AstraZeneca and Alexion announced that the companies entered into a definitive agreement for AstraZeneca to acquire Alexion, in which Alexion shareholders will receive $60 in cash and 2.1243 AstraZeneca American Depositary Shares (ADSs) for each Alexion share. Based on AstraZeneca's reference average ADR price of $54.14 at the time of the announcement, this implied total consideration to Alexion shareholders of $39 billion or $175 per share. The acquisition has the potential to advance the shared science-led mission of both companies to leverage complementary approaches to developing life-changing medicines. The proposed combination will broaden Alexions footprint, enabling the company to help more patients, pursue innovative science in new areas and expand its therapies in additional geographies. In addition, the transaction delivers significant value for Alexions shareholders, who will have an important stake in the combined companys future results. Subject to receipt of regulatory clearances and the approval by AstraZeneca and Alexion shareholders, the companies expect the acquisition to close in the third quarter of 2021.









