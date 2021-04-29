Logo
Kidoz Safe Ad Network Looks to Gain from iOS 14.5 and IDFA Changes

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

ANGUILLA, BWI / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2021 / Kidoz Inc. (

TSXV:KIDZ, Financial) (the "Company"), AdTech software developer and owner of the privacy focussed KIDOZ Safe Ad Network (www.kidoz.net), the KIDOZ Kid-Mode Operating System, the KIDOZ publisher SDK, and the Rooplay edu-games platform, announced today that the Company should benefit from the recent changes resulting from the release of iOS 14.5 by Apple and the new restrictions in the use of Apple device IDs (IDFA) in mobile advertising.

"The Kidoz mobile network does not use Device IDs (IDFA), Personal Identifiable Information (PII), or other unique identifiers to operate successfully," stated Jason Williams, Kidoz Co-CEO. "Therefore, Apple's iOS 14.5 feature, App Tracking Transparency, which requires users to grant access to ad networks to use their device ID, has no impact on our market leading Safe Ad Network. Kidoz uses a proprietary contextual targeting system that ensures complete privacy, safety, and compliance for every user, publisher, and advertiser using the Kidoz Safe Ad Network. As Kidoz does not use customer data as part of our advertising system, our operation is not affected by the inability to exploit user or device data. The Kidoz contextual network is growing rapidly on all platforms and is now reaching more than 300,000,000 users a month."

As a leading provider of advertising technology for companies looking to safely reach children and families on mobile platforms, Kidoz offers a huge inventory of video, display, and interactive advertising. The key differentiator of Kidoz from other mobile networks is that Kidoz advertising does not use data trackers such as location information, device identifiers, behavioural data, and other signals that track users across the Internet. Examples of these trackers include IDFA (Identifiers for Advertisers) from Apple and AAID (Google Advertising ID) from Google. Kidoz does not utilize these trackers and curates the ads to ensure appropriate advertising reaches kids.

"With iOS 14.5, cross-device tracking, retargeting and performance attribution are three measures that will be lost on iOS devices. However, as Kidoz is a network for brand advertisers who are interested in building brand awareness and engagement with customers, we believe our contextual targeting will be their preferred marketing strategy.

"Kidoz is a dedicated AdTech developer that is completely focussed on creating the largest safe, private, and high-performance mobile ad network." said Eldad Ben Tora, Kidoz Co-CEO. "We've listened to our advertisers who want mobile inventory with the greatest reach and widest variety combined with full-service transparency and brand safety. As a contextual network free of data targeting, we build value and trust with advertisers by facilitating pre-campaign contextual app list planning, live campaign optimisations, and detailed post-campaign reporting and analysis. Our strategy, continues to succeed in this dynamic digital advertising environment and we're excited to be expanding our team and launching many new exciting projects in 2021."

About Kidoz Inc.

KIDOZ Inc. (

TSXV:KIDZ, Financial) (www.kidoz.net) owns the popular Kid-Safe mobile network. Engaging more than 300 million kids a month across our leading mobile KidTech network, KIDOZ provides an essential suite of services that unites kids' brands, content publishers and families. KIDOZ is certified safe by Google and Apple approved for use in the App Store. Trusted by Disney, Hasbro, Lego and more, the KIDOZ Safe Ad Network helps the world's largest brands to safely reach and engage kids across thousands of mobile apps and sites. The KIDOZ OS solution helps carriers and brands such as Lenovo, Acer, and PBS Kids bring a kid-focused experience to their family devices, in a fully GDPR and COPPA compliant way. KIDOZ's Rooplay (www.rooplay.com) offers an interactive learning experience worldwide with original content featuring Moomin, Mr. Men, Little Miss, Mr. Bean and hundreds more kid-focused learning games.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by the company) contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements relating to anticipated future success of the company. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future and, accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the company. For a description of additional risks and uncertainties, please refer to the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Specifically, readers should read the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2021 and the prospectus filed under Rule 424(b) of the Securities Act on March 9, 2005 and the SB2 filed July 17, 2007, and the TSX Venture Exchange Listing Application for Common Shares filed on June 29, 2015 on SEDAR, for a more thorough discussion of the Company's financial position and results of operations, together with a detailed discussion of the risk factors involved in an investment in Kidoz Inc.

For more information contact:

Henry Bromley
CFO
[email protected]
(888) 374-2163

SOURCE: Kidoz Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/643188/Kidoz-Safe-Ad-Network-Looks-to-Gain-from-iOS-145-and-IDFA-Changes

