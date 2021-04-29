Logo
Petrofrontier Corp. Announces Filing of 2020 Annual Financial and Operating Results and Year-End Reserves Evaluation and Completion of Lease Obligations at Wabasca

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2021 / PetroFrontier Corp. ("PetroFrontier" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:PFC) is pleased to announce that the Corporation's 2020 Annual Financial Statements,

Management's Discussion and Analysis and NI 51-101 forms regarding Statement of Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information have been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Fulfillment of Lease Obligations at Wabasca

PetroFrontier is also pleased to announce that it has now completed the drilling obligations under an oil and gas lease (the "Lease") comprising 4.75 sections in the Wabasca area of Alberta with the drilling of 5 wells. Each well penetrated the Wabiskaw zone at a depth of approximately 420 meters TVD with a minimum 500-meter horizontal leg. PetroFrontier plans to equip, complete and produce the wells following spring breakup and the Corporation will provide production results once established.

About PetroFrontier

PetroFrontier is a junior energy company currently focused on developing two Mannville heavy oil plays in the Cold Lake and Wabasca areas of Alberta.

PetroFrontier's head office is in Calgary, Alberta and its Common Shares are listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "PFC".

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of PetroFrontier. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, PetroFrontier does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for release in the United States of America

For More Information Contact

Kelly Kimbley, President & CEO
PetroFrontier Corp.
Suite 900, 903 - 8 Avenue S.W.
Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 0P7
Telephone: (403) 718-0366
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.petrofrontier.com

SOURCE: PetroFrontier Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/643219/Petrofrontier-Corp-Announces-Filing-of-2020-Annual-Financial-and-Operating-Results-and-Year-End-Reserves-Evaluation-and-Completion-of-Lease-Obligations-at-Wabasca

