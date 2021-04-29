Petrofrontier Corp. Announces Filing of 2020 Annual Financial and Operating Results and Year-End Reserves Evaluation and Completion of Lease Obligations at Wabasca

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2021 / PetroFrontier Corp. ("PetroFrontier" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:PFC) is pleased to announce that the Corporation's 2020 Annual Financial Statements,

Management's Discussion and Analysis and NI 51-101 forms regarding Statement of Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information have been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Fulfillment of Lease Obligations at Wabasca

PetroFrontier is also pleased to announce that it has now completed the drilling obligations under an oil and gas lease (the "Lease") comprising 4.75 sections in the Wabasca area of Alberta with the drilling of 5 wells. Each well penetrated the Wabiskaw zone at a depth of approximately 420 meters TVD with a minimum 500-meter horizontal leg. PetroFrontier plans to equip, complete and produce the wells following spring breakup and the Corporation will provide production results once established.

About PetroFrontier

PetroFrontier is a junior energy company currently focused on developing two Mannville heavy oil plays in the Cold Lake and Wabasca areas of Alberta.

PetroFrontier's head office is in Calgary, Alberta and its Common Shares are listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "PFC".

