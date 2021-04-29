Logo
Workiva Cloud Platform Simplifies and Accelerates ESG Reporting for Companies Across the Globe

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image



Workiva+Inc. (

NYSE:WK, Financial) today announced it has extended its cloud platform capabilities to help companies meet the rapidly changing landscape of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) reporting with a fit-for-purpose+ESG+solution.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210429005153/en/

Workiva Cloud Platform Simplifies and Accelerates ESG Reporting for Companies Across the Globe (Graphic: Business Wire)

Workiva Cloud Platform Simplifies and Accelerates ESG Reporting for Companies Across the Globe (Graphic: Business Wire)



The end-to-end solution allows businesses to keep pace with the demand from regulators, ratings agencies, institutional investors and other stakeholders for trusted, transparent data and proof of ESG forward-looking business goals.



Workiva has years of experience solving complex business problems for the worlds largest organizations, including managing and reporting financial, non-financial and ESG data and meeting changing regulations head on, said Julie Iskow, chief operating officer of Workiva. There is a powerful motivation for organizations to report ESG data alongside the balance sheet to provide a broader company valuation. Workiva is uniquely qualified to deliver innovative technology solutions that enable global organizations to make sense of the complex ESG ecosystem and achieve greater transparency and accountability.



The ESG reporting process requires organizations to capture and manage data from many financial and non-financial data sources. The data must then be organized and mapped to multiple reporting standards from agencies such as the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), and be disclosed to rating agencies and shareholders.



Workivas integrated ESG solution brings together teammates, datasets and data sources to deliver high-quality disclosures to important stakeholders. The ESG solution features the following integrated capabilities:





  • Collect any data, from anywhere. Automate the collection of data and connect directly to source systems.





  • Build an ESG strategy with any and all frameworks. Utilize globally recognized ESG frameworks or use a proprietary company framework to compile data.





  • Get audit-ready. Work in the same audit-ready environment as financial reporting teams to ensure ESG disclosures stand up to the highest level of scrutiny.





  • Report with confidence. Consolidate and connect information across sustainability reports, surveys, statutory disclosures, annual reports, SEC filings, earnings call scripts and more with accurate, consistent data.





  • XBRL tagging. Achieve greater transparency and accountability with full eXtensible business reporting language (XBRL) and Inline XBRL capabilities.





We expect that ESG will continue to evolve and further drive the adoption of our Workiva platform across our customers organizations, added Iskow. We will continue to develop innovative functionality and features that address the evolving ESG disclosure requirements of company stakeholders.



Workiva possesses the domain expertise to solve complex problems with years of experience helping over 3,700 companies across 180+ countries, and is backed by a large network of more than 75 advisory partners. To learn more about Workivas fit-for-purpose ESG solution, visit workiva.com%2Fsolutions%2Fesg-reporting.



About Workiva



Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) simplifies complex work for thousands of organizations worldwide. Customers trust Workivas open, intelligent and intuitive platform to connect data, documents and teams. The results: improved efficiency, greater transparency and less risk. Learn more at workiva.com.



Request a Workiva demo: www.workiva.com%2Frequest-demo+%0A
Read the Workiva blog: www.workiva.com%2Fblog+%0A
Follow Workiva on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fworkiva+%0A
Like Workiva on Facebook: www.facebook.com%2Fworkiva%2F+%0A
Follow Workiva on Twitter: www.twitter.com%2FWorkiva+%0A
Follow Workiva on Instagram: www.instagram.com%2Fworkivalife

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210429005153/en/

